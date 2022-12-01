Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

At half the price of a Dyson V8 vacuum right now is Ecovacs’ bestselling robovac, the DEEBOT N8. If you want a seamless introduction to the world of robot vacuums, the N8 is your bot. It’s a two-in-one sucking and mopping machine, capable of mapping your floors and getting under tight spots like your coffee table or lounge. You can even schedule it if you want to come home to squeaky clean floors after work.

To get this discount, you’ll want to enter the promo code ECOVACS-BFN8 when checking out.

Shop it here for $459 (down from $999).

During last week’s Black Friday sale, this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle was all the rage. It looks like there’s still some units left, so you’ll want to get in quick if you want to grab the best Christmas gift ever.

This bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Since a Switch retails for $469, while Mario Kart 8 goes for $79.95 and a NSO membership is $11.95, they’re practically giving these bundles away.

Nab yours here for $379 (worth $549.95) before they sell out.

With summer starting, it’s time to drag your old pedestal fan out of the garage and put away your heater. But if you’re ready for a cool change, consider the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact.

A two-in-one purifier and fan, this Dyson gadget uses integrated sensors to analyse your air and capture 99.95% of particles with its HEPA H13 filter. It can oscillate up to 350-degrees and project a powerful stream of purified air to cool you down during those hot, sticky nights.

Shop it here for $549 (down from $799).

Heading to the beach or a water park over the holidays? Come equipped and capture all the action with this underwater digital camera. Boasting a 4K UHD camera, you’ll be able to take dreamy shots of sunlit underwater adventures among the reef or aesthetic pool shots.

It also features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can quickly share your snaps with friends or on your social media platform of choice.

Grab it here for $79 (down from $129.95).

Gaming keyboard sale

While you can make do on your laptop’s membrane keyboard when working, post-5pm you might suddenly be bothered by the lack of extra keys, especially if you’re intent on a marathon gaming session.

That’s why it’s never a bad idea to treat yourself to a dedicated gaming keyboard. They also happen to be more durable than your regular keyboard, especially since AAA games require your finger on the trigger at all times, which can lead to faster wear and tear.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite options below:

Admit it, we’re all a little guilty of not cleaning our teeth as well as we should. Sometimes, when you’re hurrying to go out in the morning, you spend about 10 seconds scrubbing around your mouth before dashing out the door.

But if you care about your chompers – especially considering the fact that you’re stuck with the same set of teeth your entire life – then you might want to rethink your dental routine. Step one? Invest in a good quality electric toothbrush.

Oral-B has an excellent selection of smart toothbrushes that use AI and 3D tracking to monitor your brushing and create a map of your mouth. You can review the results in-app, where you’ll be able to see all of the parts you may have missed or need to give better attention to. And don’t worry, this is a one size fits all, whether you have sensitive gums or teeth, there’s seven different modes that will cater to your needs.

Shop it here for $349 (down from $749).