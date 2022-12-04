This Year’s Top AP Photos Are a Haunting Reminder of the State of the World

The Associated Press showcased its top photographs of 2022, reflecting on a year that’s experienced plenty of ups and downs across the globe.

On Thursday, AP released 150 images that “can convey the feeling of a world convulsing,” the media outlet wrote. This past year has been eventful, and at times heartbreaking or even inspiring. Among the photos selected cover the invasion of Ukraine, the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and flooding that took place in India, Nigeria and Florida.

“As history in 2022 unfolded and the world lurched forward — or, it seemed sometimes, in other directions — Associated Press photographers were there to bring back unforgettable images,” AP wrote. “Through their lenses, across the moments and months, the presence of chaos can seem more encircling than ever.”

As the year nears its end, we can all reflect on the past few months through these images. Here’s a few of the most captivating.

The ruins in Ukraine

Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP

On February 24, Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what was a major escalation in the conflict between the neighbouring countries. So far, there have been at least 41,295 casualties, with approximately 14 million people displaced, according to figures by Reuters.

In this image, a woman is shown grieving in front of her demolished home in Kyiv, Ukraine.

California flames

Photo: Noah Berger, AP

During California’s 2022 wildfire season, the Oak Fire burned through more than 18,000 acres and destroyed at least 42 structures. The fire began near Yosemite National Park in July, and threatened thousands of homes in Bootjack in Mariposa County, and in the Sierra National Forest.

The right to mourn

Photo: Maya Levin, AP

This image shows Israeli forces attacking mourners carrying the coffin of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a procession outside a church in the occupied East Jerusalem on May 13.

The prominent Al Jazeera journalist was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Oil spill

Photo: Martin Mejia, AP

In January, the eruption of an undersea volcano in Tonga, Peru caused high waves to move a ship loading oil into La Pampilla refinery, which resulted in an oil spill from the ship onto the nearby Cavero beach.

Here, workers are seen cleaning the oil from the beach.

Matching T’s

Photo: LM Otero, AP

The image above shows supporters of former President Donald Trump pose for a photo behind Texas Senator Ted Cruz during a book signing at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

The toil of labour

Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi), AP

Young children in Afghanistan are subjected to the worst conditions under child labour, and the number of child workers has only been increasing since the Taliban takeover last year, according to aid agencies.

In this image, a 9 year old girl is working at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul.

In memoriam

Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP

A heart-shaped balloon floats outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

A devastating mass shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead when an 18-year-old gunman stormed the school on May 24. Police forces were heavily criticised for not interfering sooner, doing nothing to stop the attack for more than an hour after being notified of the shooting.

Flooding in India

Photo: Anupam Nath, AP

Heavy floods swept over India and Bangladesh starting in May, affecting more than 9 million people in both countries. The flooding swept over entire villages, displacing thousands of people as their homes were washed away.

In this image, residents of Guwahati, Assam state in India make their way through the streets following heavy rainfall in June.

Migrants washed up on the shore

Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP

This image offers a haunting look at the state of migrants trying to flee their countries.

After a sailboat carrying a group of migrants smashed into rocks off the island of Kythira, Greece, their floating bodies washed up towards the shore in October.

Protests in Argentina

Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP

In March, Protests broke out in Buenos Aires, Argentina against the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance around $US45 ($62) billion in debt.

Here, a woman can be seen shouting anti-government slogans while holding an umbrella in the midst of a demonstration.