The ‘White Lotus’ Could Use a White Lotus

On Sunday night, the season two finale of HBO’s hit thriller/mystery series “The White Lotus” aired. Viewers learned a lot during the nearly 80-minute runtime of the final episode: Who lives, who dies, who “the gays” are, and most importantly, how a little infidelity can fix a marriage.

It was a spectacle that millions of people (and myself) watched as HBO Max struggled to keep up. But honestly, there was just one thing missing from the show that could have made it absolutely perfect: An actual White Lotus.

My heart would have jumped if a white Lotus Esprit appeared on screen in the Italian countryside. Instead we are treated to a number of boring, dark European crossovers.

I decided to take it upon myself to showcase some real White Lotuses that would have made a suitable and blessedly perfect fit in the show. White Lotui? Loti?

A 2009 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

Another White Lotus, 1981

Photo: Lotus

A Different White Lotus, 1960

Photo: Lotus

Oldtus!

Check Out This 2017 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

Woah! A 1988 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

2010 White Lotus, For the Police

Photo: Lotus

Gross.

2011 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

Look At This 1954 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

Batman-arse vehicle.

Now This Is A 2009 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

1995 Portia

Photo: IMDb

We love how miserable Portia is.

Racy 2011 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

Bond 1977 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

Goin’ for a swim in my White Lotus.

A 2012 Lotus That Is White

Photo: Lotus

A Fake 2010 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

Remember when the future was bright?

I Love A 2010 White Lotus

Photo: Lotus

A Final 2012 White Lotus