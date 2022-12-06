The Top 10 TikTok Vids You Couldn’t Stop Watching This Year

Do you break out your TikTok dance moves at the club or constantly share and exchange the short-form videos with your friends and family to stay in touch? If so, perhaps you’ve watched some of the videos that have made the platform’s top 10 list for 2022.

Since becoming popular during the covid lockdown in 2020, TikTok has taken over our lives with weird, funny and sometimes cringy content (does Cacio e Pepe ring a bell?). With over a billion people consuming content on TikTok, some of these little videos gain instant popularity and dominate the app with millions of views.

This week, TikTok released its 2022 recap, highlight some of the videos and trends that stuck out the most with animals, babies and that impossibly catchy “Jiggle Jiggle” song.

Chocolate giraffe

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is known for his exquisitely detailed sculptures made out of chocolate, and his 2.53 m tall chocolate giraffe gained the attention of more than 300 million viewers on TikTok.

The towering sculpture is indeed beautiful, and Guichon’s attention to detail is what makes his videos so special as he finishes off the giraffe with a chocolatey tail that adds texture to the final piece.

Squishy is back from hibernation

The Chipmunks of TikTok account follows the trials and tribulations of Dinky, Squishy, Mooshy, SpongeBob, Boris, Bubba, Stinky and friends. There is nothing cuter than seeing these tiny animals stuff their cheeks full of nuts, an instant serotonin hit.

Rosalía chewing gum

This is definitely one of my favourite moments on the internet this year. Rosalía became a viral meme for a clip showing the Spanish pop-star chewing gum onstage while performing her song Bizcochito.

The singer leaned into her viral potential, turning it into a TikTok that racked up 17 million likes. Until today, the first few seconds of the song Bizcochito just trigger something in me and I instantly start chewing a phantom gum.

Riverdale cast takes on a viral TikTok sound

The cast of the popular teen drama Riverdale took on the trending dance to the “Jiggle Jiggle” TikTok sound. The trio sported a deadpan look in the video, prompting some commentators to ask if they were being held hostage by the show’s creators.

“Someone please release these women from the shackles of the Riverdale contract,” one comment read, while another suggested, “Get them out of Riverdale and do a Powerpuff Girl reboot.”

She’s just a baby!

There are a lot of adorable kids on TikTok, but perhaps none stood out as much as this young icon, a true legend.

This toddler aggressively reasserts her status as a so-called “baby,” and shows that she’s not backing down.

The beloved corn kid

This year, people had a newfound appreciation for corn as a result of a little boy’s fascination with the starchy vegetable. Tariq’s legendary interview with the Doing Things host quickly went viral, and was turned into an adorable song idolizing corn.

A Lizzo tutorial

Lizzo had enough of watching people dance to her song offbeat, and so she decided to make a video to teach the children.

The one minute clip is filled with equal parts dance moves and rage, and honestly that’s the only way I want to learn choreography from now on.

A musical reveal

This teacher had his class in anticipation as he went through a series of playful clues to build up revealing the musical for the year. It turned out to be the “Addams Family,” as revealed in part four of this series.

Helping Tom

TikTok is not all funny babies and simple choreography, some content tries to showcase the best of humanity as well. This video followed Jimmy Darts’ journey with a man named Tom who was homeless and looking for work.

“I wanted to help Tom but realised he needed a friend first,” Darts wrote. The video then follows the pair as they go on rollercoaster rides, play baseball, and go to the dentist. Darts was also able to raise $US20,000 ($27,764) for Tom, who was no longer homeless and had been offered a full time job.

Lava vs. ice

This video is probably the coolest demonstration of natural forces at work, showing a drop of lava being poured over a cube of ice. Surprisingly, the ice prevailed, leaving the lava looking limp by its side.

What’s actually happening is that the temperature of the lava is so high, that the ice instantly turns to vapour rather than water. As the steam escapes from the ice cube, it essentially boils the lava on top.