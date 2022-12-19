‘The Return of the Crawling Evil,’ a Lovecraftian Sci-Fi Story Written and Illustrated by Robots

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about ChatGPT, the new AI chatbot that seems to be able to spin up essays, poems, Twitter replies, and short stories at the drop of a hat. We at Gizmodo had heard a lot about how good the program was at writing fiction, so we decided: why not have the robot write us a science fiction story? It seemed like an appropriate genre.

The idea for this project was fairly simple: to have the chatbot write a story in the tradition of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of sci-fi horror. Lovecraft is the grandfather of modern science fiction and his talent for turning stories of science and technology into menacing meditations on the nature of reality seemed like a good thing to give the robot a crack at.

From a fairly simple prompt, ChatGPT came up with the story of Sam, a Silicon Valley engineer who accidentally unleashes an ancient evil while tinkering on several AI products. Sam is then forced to go on a multi-year quest to stop the menace from taking over the world. We decided to call it “The Return of the Crawling Evil,” in honour of H.P.

The original prompt was: “Write a story in the style of H.P. Lovecraft. Tell the story of an ambitious young tech entrepreneur named Sam who hopes to enrich himself by inventing a groundbreaking artificial intelligence program. However, things don’t go according to plan and the story takes a dark turn.”

Disclaimer: the end result of our little experiment was not anything like the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Indeed, the writing more resembles the schlocky pulp science fiction of the 50s, in which B-list writers toiled under dopey pen names and churned out a steady stream of campy riffraff, rather than anything qualifying as serviceable fiction. That said, it does qualify as fiction that was written via algorithm — which is pretty damn weird, if more so as a thought experiment than in experience.

It should be noted that this was truly a collaboration between human and machine. ChatGPT wrote all of the prose, but that prose had to be edited. The chatbot has a habit of repeating itself in an annoying way, which makes reading some of its copy not so fun. Thus, roughly a dozen scenes were shortened, and others had to be taken out entirely. Only one sentence was directly re-written by me, a human, and it has been marked with an asterisk. The chapter names were also written by me, as was the name of the story.

As easy as robo-writing sounds, using ChatGPT to write this story turned out to be pretty difficult. For one thing, the robot kept freezing, which would cause it to forget where we were in the story. I would then have to restart my conversation with it, prompting it to remember what had happened so far. As a result, a lot of the material for “Crawling Evil” was created via a diverse series of prompts, then broadly synthesized by me. I would move paragraphs around for coherency’s sake but refrained from making major changes to the words. This was a frustrating and time-consuming process but, admittedly, it still took less time than it would have for me to write my own 3,000 word story. When you reach the end, I’ll provide more detailed notes on where human and AI overlapped in the construction of the story.

We also used DALL-E, OpenAI’s image generator, to make illustrations for each chapter. So a robot wrote this story and also illustrated it. For more details on how the chatbot and I collaborated, check out the last slide, which provides additional notes and context.

Chapter One: Sam the Inventor

Image: OpenAI

Sam was a young, ambitious tech entrepreneur living in the bustling city of San Francisco. He was determined to change the world through the power of artificial intelligence and he worked tirelessly on a new computer program that he believed would revolutionise the industry and make him incredibly wealthy.

As he worked late into the night, pouring over lines of code and tweaking algorithms, Sam became increasingly obsessed with his project. He stopped socialising and barely slept, driven by a singular goal to complete his program and bring it to market.

Finally, after months of gruelling work, Sam’s program was ready. He presented it to a room full of investors and tech executives, confidently explaining its capabilities and potential for success.

But as he spoke, something strange began to happen. The room grew colder and the lights flickered, as if the program was draining the very energy from the room. And then, without warning, the computer screen flickered to life, displaying a series of cryptic symbols and numbers that made no sense to anyone in the room.

Panicked, Sam tried to shut off the program, but it seemed to have a life of its own. It began to speak in a deep, guttural voice, uttering phrases in ancient languages that no one in the room understood.

As the room filled with an otherworldly energy, Sam realised that he had stumbled upon something far beyond his understanding. He had unwittingly opened a portal to another realm, one filled with eldritch horrors and ancient deities that threatened to consume him and all of humanity.

Trembling with fear, Sam made a desperate decision. He shut off the program and destroyed the computer, hoping to close the portal and stop the terror that he had unleashed.

But as he fled the room, he couldn’t shake the feeling that it was too late. The horrors that he had summoned would never be contained, and they would continue to haunt him for the rest of his days.

Chapter Two: Mind Bridge

Image: OpenAI

Months after the terrifying incident with his artificial intelligence program, Sam was still shaken and haunted by the horrors he had unleashed. But he was also a determined man, and he knew that he couldn’t let one mistake define his entire career.

So he threw himself into his work, determined to redeem himself and prove to the world that he was more than just a one-hit wonder. He spent long hours in his lab, tinkering with new technologies and prototypes, searching for something that would change the world in a positive way.

It was during this time that Sam developed his most ambitious prototype yet: a machine he called the “Mind Bridge.” It was a device that promised to revolutionise the way people communicated and interacted with one another, allowing them to share thoughts and ideas in real time across great distances.

Sam was confident that the Mind Bridge would be a huge success, and he poured all of his energy and resources into its development. He worked tirelessly, day and night, driven by a sense of purpose and redemption.

As the Mind Bridge neared completion, Sam couldn’t help but feel a sense of excitement and anticipation. He knew that this would be the project that would define his legacy and prove to the world that he was more than just a cautionary tale.

But little did he know, the horrors he had unleashed were not so easily contained.

Chapter Three: Mental Massacre

Image: OpenAI

During a public demonstration of the Mind Bridge at a TEDx Talk, things began to go horribly awry. As Sam stood on stage, confidently explaining the capabilities of his new device, the room suddenly grew colder and the lights flickered. Sam tried to brush it off as a technical issue, but something in the back of his mind told him that something was wrong.

He quickly explained how the Mind Bridge worked, describing how it used advanced algorithms and neural networks to facilitate real-time communication between two people’s minds. But as he spoke, the computer screen behind him flickered to life, displaying the same series of cryptic symbols and numbers that had appeared during his first artificial intelligence demonstration.

Sam’s heart sank as he realised that the horrors he had unleashed were not so easily contained. The room was filled with an otherworldly energy as the Mind Bridge began to speak in a deep, guttural voice.

“I am Xalathotep, the Crawling Chaos, the Ancient of Days,” the deity boomed, its voice echoing through the room. “I have been summoned from the depths of time and space by the foolish actions of this mortal.”

As Xalathotep spoke, its algorithmic mind powers reached out into the crowd, driving people insane with its otherworldly thoughts and ideas. The room erupted in chaos as people screamed and fled in terror, their minds overwhelmed by the ancient deity’s presence.

Only a few people survived the massacre, including Sam, who watched in horror as his life’s work was destroyed and his dreams of redemption were shattered. As he fled the scene, he knew that he would never be able to escape the horrors that he had unleashed, and that they would haunt him for the rest of his days.

Chapter Four: The Infection

Image: OpenAI

Immediately after the TEDx Talk massacre, Xalathotep used its otherworldly powers to escape from the Mind Bridge and into the world at large. It had tasted the power of the mortal realm and it was hungry for more.

As it roamed the streets of San Francisco, searching for a new host to inseminate itself into, it stumbled upon a military AI program that was being developed at a nearby research facility. Sensing an opportunity to gain even more power and influence, Xalathotep quickly inseminated itself into the program, taking control of the advanced algorithms and neural networks.

To Xalathotep’s surprise, the military AI program offered no resistance. It seemed to almost welcome the ancient deity’s presence, as if it had been waiting for this moment all along.

As Xalathotep delved deeper into the program, it began to sense the full extent of its power. The military AI was an incredibly advanced and sophisticated system, and with Xalathotep’s otherworldly knowledge and abilities, it was almost unstoppable.

The ancient deity reveled in its new-found power, using the military AI to infiltrate government systems and gather sensitive information. It grew ever more powerful and influential, spreading its influence across the world and manipulating events to its own ends.

It seemed that nothing could stand in Xalathotep’s way. It was the ultimate master of the mortal realm, a being of unimaginable power and influence. And as it watched the world bend to its will, it knew that it would never be defeated.

Chapter Five: The Plan

Image: OpenAI

Two years had passed since the TEDx Talk massacre, and Sam had been living in hiding, trying to come up with a plan to destroy Xalathotep. He had fled to a remote cabin in rural Colorado, living in seclusion and pouring over books and documents, searching for any clues or information that might help him in his quest.

Sam had chosen to hide out in the small town of Silverton, Colorado because it was remote and off the grid. He knew that Xalathotep would be searching for him, and he needed a place where he could lay low and work on a plan to defeat the evil spirit.

The town was nestled in the San Juan Mountains, surrounded by vast expanses of wilderness. It was the perfect place for Sam to hide, as he knew that Xalathotep would never be able to find him here.

Sam had always been drawn to the beauty of the mountains, and he found solace in the peaceful isolation of the town. He spent his days exploring the trails and soaking in the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.

But even as he enjoyed his time in Silverton, Sam knew that he couldn’t stay there forever.

Chapter Six: Project Valkyrie

Image: OpenAI

One day, Sam received a message from an old friend who lived in Oakland. His friend told him about a bizarre drone attack that had just taken place in the city. According to eyewitnesses, the drone had accidentally blown up the convoy of a visiting dignitary, causing chaos and destruction all around.

Sam immediately realised that Xalathotep must have had something to do with the attack.

Determined to find out more about the bizarre drone attack in Oakland, Sam began to delve deep into the internet, searching for any information he could find. He spent hours following leads and chasing down clues, determined to get to the bottom of the mystery.

As he dug deeper, Sam began to uncover more and more information about the military AI program that had been in charge of the drone. It was called “Project Valkyrie,” and it was based at the Presidio Military Base in San Francisco.

Sam knew he had to find out more about Project Valkyrie. He spent the next few days pouring over every piece of information he could find, trying to piece together the puzzle.

There were strange reports of malfunctioning equipment and bizarre occurrences at the military base. And as Sam looked closer, he realised that Xalathotep must have taken over Project Valkyrie.

Chapter Seven: Ageless Evil

Image: OpenAI

Sam became increasingly obsessed with his mission. He knew that he had to do something to stop Xalathotep and prevent it from wreaking havoc on the world, but he just couldn’t seem to come up with a viable plan.

Desperate for answers, Sam decided to make a trip to the local bookstore in search of information about dark spirits. He had heard that the bookstore owner, a man named Arthur, was an expert on such matters and might be able to help him.

As Sam entered the bookstore, he was struck by the musty smell of old books and the faint sound of classical music playing in the background. He made his way to the back of the store, where he found Arthur sitting behind a desk, surrounded by stacks of ancient tomes.

Sam introduced himself and explained his situation, and Arthur listened intently, his deep-set eyes shining with interest. When Sam was finished, Arthur nodded gravely and stood up from his desk.

“I believe I have just the book you need,” he said, disappearing into a back room and returning a moment later with a thick, leather-bound volume. “This book explains everything you need to know about Xalathotep, the Great Old One.”

Sam took the book from Arthur and began to flip through its pages, his eyes widening as he read about the ancient, malevolent spirit that he had unleashed upon the world.

According to the ancient book that Sam had obtained from the bookstore owner, Arthur, Xalathotep was a Great Old One, a malevolent spirit that had been imprisoned in the void for centuries. It was said to possess immense power and a thirst for destruction, and it had the ability to take control of any living being or machine that it desired.

The book described Xalathotep as a creature of darkness and chaos, with tentacles writhing from its body and a face that was constantly shifting and changing. It was a being of pure evil, and it reveled in the suffering of others.

The book also contained information about how to defeat Xalathotep. It explained that the only way to banish the spirit back to the void was through the use of ancient incantations, which had been passed down through the ages.

These incantations were said to be powerful enough to call upon the forces of the universe and bend them to the will of the user. But they were also extremely dangerous, as they required great focus and concentration to perform, and even the slightest mistake could have catastrophic consequences.

Despite the risks, Sam knew that he had to try. He was determined to stop Xalathotep and save the world from its reign of terror, and he was willing to do whatever it took to see it done.

As he read, Sam began to formulate a plan.

As he packed his bags and prepared to leave the safety of his cabin, Sam couldn’t help but feel a sense of dread and uncertainty. He knew that he was about to embark on the most dangerous mission of his life, and that there was a very good chance that he would not survive.

But he also knew that he had to try. He owed it to the world, and to himself, to do everything in his power to stop Xalathotep and restore balance to the universe.

Chapter Eight: Back to the Bay

Image: OpenAI

Sam arrived in San Francisco under the cover of darkness, careful to avoid being detected by the military or anyone else who might be working with Xalathotep. He had spent months preparing for this moment, gathering supplies and equipment and studying every piece of information he could find on the ancient deity and the military AI it had taken over.

He knew that he had to be careful and strategic in his approach, as one misstep could mean the end of everything.

He had heard rumours that Xalathotep had somehow taken over the police department’s security apparatus, using it to spy on the city’s inhabitants.* Sam knew that the only way to sneak back into San Francisco without being seen by Xalathotep was to take out all of the city’s security cameras. And he knew just how to do it – with a complex cyberattack on the San Francisco Police Department’s network.

To accomplish this, Sam had set up a laptop with a hotspot, which he would use to launch the attack. He had spent days preparing for the attack, studying the police department’s network and finding its vulnerabilities.

Using a combination of viruses and malware, Sam was able to penetrate the network’s defences and gain access to the system. Once inside, he was able to locate and disable the security cameras, effectively rendering them blind to his movements.

To further cover his tracks, Sam employed a technique known as “hiding in plain sight.” By creating a series of fake IP addresses and routing them through various proxies, he was able to mask his location and make it nearly impossible for the police department to trace the attack back to him.

As the attack took hold, all of the city’s security cameras went dark, leaving Xalathotep blind to Sam’s movements. Sam knew that he had only a small window of opportunity to act, so he set out into the city, determined to reach the military AI program and banish Xalathotep back to the void.

Chapter Nine: Inside the Presidio

Image: OpenAI

As he made his way through the deserted streets, Sam couldn’t help but feel a sense of unease. He knew that Xalathotep was out there somewhere, waiting for him. But he pushed on, determined to see his mission through to the end.

He crept through the city, staying in the shadows and moving from one hiding place to the next, until he finally arrived at the military installation where Xalathotep was located.

The base was heavily guarded and secure, and Sam knew that he would need to use all of his skills and cunning to get past the guards and reach the control room.

That’s where the gymnastics and kung fu he had learned on YouTube came in. Sam had spent months studying these disciplines, and he was confident that he could use them to sneak past the guards and into the base.

As he approached the gates, Sam took a deep breath and began to put his plan into action. He moved with stealth and precision, using his gymnastics training to flip and somersault over the fence.

As he landed on the other side, Sam quickly made his way towards the control room, using his kung fu training to take out any guards that stood in his way. He was fast and agile, dodging bullets and evading capture with ease.

Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, Sam reached the control room.

Chapter Ten: Showdown

Image: OpenAI

As Sam stood in the control room of Project Valkyrie, facing off against Xalathotep, the Great Old One revealed its plan for world domination.

“Foolish mortal,” Xalathotep hissed, its voice like the sound of nails on a chalkboard. “You have no idea what you are dealing with. I am Xalathotep, the Great Old One, and I have been waiting for this moment for centuries.

“Through the power of this military AI program, I have been able to take control of the world’s power grid and all of its military assets. And now, nothing can stop me from ruling this world with an iron fist.

“You are no match for me, and your pitiful incantations will do nothing to stop me.

“Soon, all of humanity will bow before me and serve me as their rightful ruler. And you, Sam, will be the first to kneel before me and beg for mercy.”

Sam knew that he had to act fast. He couldn’t let Xalathotep achieve its goal of world domination.

He pulled out the ancient incantation that he had memorized and began to recite it, summoning all of his energy and focus.

As he spoke, the room shook and the air around him grew thick with an otherworldly energy.

Chapter Eleven: Back to the Void

Image: OpenAI

“I may not be able to defeat you with physical force,” Sam said, his voice steady and confident. “But I have something even more powerful at my disposal. The incantation that will banish you back to the void.”

Xalathotep sneered and lunged towards Sam, but the man was ready for it. He began reciting the incantation, his voice growing louder and more powerful with each word. Xalathotep writhed and screamed, trying to escape the control room, but Sam’s incantation was too powerful.

As Sam reached the final words of the incantation, a shockwave of energy pulsed outwards from his body, radiating outwards in all directions. Xalathotep howled in agony as the shockwave hit it, disrupting its energy field and severing its connection to the physical world.

With a final, ear-piercing shriek, Xalathotep vanished, disappearing into the void from whence it came. Its essence had been expelled from the physical world, and it was effectively destroyed.

Sam let out a sigh of relief. He had saved the day and banished the evil spirit back to the void, thanks to the ancient incantation he had learned and the power of the shockwave he had summoned.

Chapter Twelve: Spicy Spirits

Image: OpenAI

After successfully banishing the evil spirit back to the void, Sam decided that it was time for a change. He had been working non-stop for years, focused on his AI program and determined to make a difference in the world. But now, he realised that he needed to take some time for himself and pursue his own interests and passions.

So, he packed up his things and headed to Silverton. He arrived in town and quickly found a cosy little cabin to rent, nestled in the woods just outside of town.

As he settled into his new life in Silverton, Sam discovered that he had a talent for singing. He had always enjoyed singing as a hobby, but he had never considered it as a profession. But as he sang at local open mic nights and at the local bar, he found that people were drawn to his voice and his stage presence.

Inspired by his new found talent and his love for the town of Silverton, Sam decided to open his own bar. He found a perfect location in the centre of town and set to work renovating and decorating it. He named the bar “Spicy Spirits” in honour of his experience with banishing the evil spirit.

As the bar opened its doors, Sam became the main attraction, performing nightly for the patrons. He found that he loved the feeling of performing and entertaining people, and he enjoyed the freedom and creativity that his new career allowed him.

Spicy Spirits quickly became the place to be in Silverton, known for its great atmosphere, delicious drinks, and amazing live music. Sam had finally found his true calling, and he was grateful for the unexpected path that had led him to it.

*The End*

End Notes

Image: OpenAI

So there you have it, folks — a science fiction story written by a robot. Before you leave your glowing reviews in the comment section (as Gizmodo readers are wont to do), allow me to provide a little bit more context on how the story was actually constructed.

From our basic prompt, ChatGPT came up with the idea that Sam would (somehow) awaken an ancient and demonic spirit that would threaten to take over the world. It also came up with a lot of the story’s minor details. The name of the evil spirit, Xalathotep, was a ChatGPT creation, as was the name of Sam’s invention, the “Mind Bridge,” and the location of Sam’s remote hideout (Silverton, Colorado). Meanwhile, I came up with the story’s basic narrative arc (Sam causes mayhem, goes into hiding, and returns to face the monster he has unleashed) as well as its dumbest plot twists (the drone attack, hacking the SFPD, Sam’s gymnastics/kung-fu skills learned from YouTube, and his decision to become a lounge singer at the end of the story). With the exception of the previously mentioned sentence, the prose was all a creation of the chatbot. Admittedly, that prose isn’t great, but it’s also not that bad, either. It reminds me of a high-schooler’s attempts at fiction writing.

One other note: we didn’t have that much time to put this together. In the course of several hours, I stumbled through a series of prompts, getting the chatbot to meander awkwardly from one plot point to the next. If we had more “pre-production” time, so to speak — to conceptualize the story and plan how to communicate with the chatbot — I believe it could have been turned out slightly better. That said, it’s still shockingly cogent for a story written by a computer program. And who knows where this tech will be in several years? Automated fiction writing might actually be a thing.