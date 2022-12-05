The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Polestar 2 Aced Its NHTSA Crash Tests

Erik Shilling

Erik Shilling

Published 2 hours ago: December 5, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:cosmicboy
crashtestdisaster2caccidentgregorhembroughmotorvehiclespolestarpolestarnorthamericastarswedishtouringcarchampionshipteslatransport
The Polestar 2 Aced Its NHTSA Crash Tests

The Polestar 2 got a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Polestar announced on Thursday. It also got five-star safety ratings in individual test categories, including frontal crash, side crash, and rollover. Polestar, for one, seems very pleased with the results.

The five-star ratings from NHTSA match a similar rating the Polestar 2 got in European testing. You can watch those tests below:

There is just one hiccup that I can spot in that video, which is automatic emergency braking at night with a pedestrian, who gets a little mangled in the test. Other than that, the Polestar 2’s AEB game seems on point. The crash-test performance is also good, with the car wrapping its occupants in airbags after collisions. The tests here in the States showed similar performance:

In its release, a Polestar guy said that they are mighty chuffed.

“Building on last year’s 5-Star EuroNCAP rating, we are happy to announce that Polestar 2 has also received the benchmark 5-star rating from the NHTSA in the United States,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “Our customers can take pride and comfort knowing that their Polestar 2 features the latest technology, great design and sustainable materials complemented by a top safety rating.”

Polestar is on track to sell around 50,000 Polestars in 2022, the vast majority of which will be Polestar 2s. That is just a fraction of the number of Teslas produced in a single quarter, but Polestar also doesn’t seem interested in trying to be a Tesla killer just yet, instead focussed on trying to make a good product and letting that speak for itself.

So far so good on that, I’d say. I saw a Polestar 2 parked in my neighbourhood in Queens the other day and was surprised how jealous I was. It looked good, and now we can say it’s pretty safe, too.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.