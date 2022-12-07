The New Mayfair Witches Trailer Wants to Cast a Spell on You

AMC+ has released another trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second instalment in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. Mayfair Witches arrives in January, following up the the wildly successful and critically acclaimed Interview with the Vampire. Watch the new trailer below.

Mayfair Witches follows Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), an adoptee who learns that her birth mother comes from a long line of powerful witches. There is a dark side to their power — a creature named Lasher who haunts the Mayfair women. As Rowan discovers more and more about her family, Lasher sinks his claws in deeper and deeper.

Mark Johnson is the executive producer, and Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are acting as lead writers and showrunners. The main cast also includes Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Cirpien, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.

Mayfair Witches will premiere on AMC+ on January 8. Interview With the Vampire is available to stream now on AMC+.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.