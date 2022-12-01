The Last of Us Character Posters Introduce the Show’s Post-Apocalyptic Ensemble

If there’s a genre that won’t die, it’s survivors doing their best (and sometimes their worst) amid a zombie apocalypse. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us PlayStation games offer a particularly compelling take on the story — which is why the series is soon making the jump to HBO Max. Today, we’ve got close-up looks at the main characters thanks to a series of new posters.

The adaptation, which arrives January 15, stars The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel, a man out for redemption in a world riddled with “clickers,” the series’ term for humans who have mutated into monsters thanks to the worldwide Cordyceps Brain Infection outbreak. He’s tasked with protecting a young girl named Ellie, played by fellow Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey. Is that a bit similar to his role on The Mandalorian? Maybe, but don’t hate — let Pedro Pascal play daddy in every genre and franchise he wants.

The duo are joined by an ensemble, who are totally going to be ok, right?

Ellie

Played by our favourite pint-sized badass from Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey.

Joel

Pedro Pascal looking a little grimy in the post-apocalypse, but at least his face isn’t hidden by a helmet.

Bill

Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman plays a whole new kind of handyman.

Riley

Storm Reid faces clickers as Riley, who likely aren’t as scary as Reid’s Euphoria co-stars.

Sarah

Nico Parker — whose previous credits include Reminiscence, which starred her mother, Westworld’s Thandiwe Newton — plays Sarah.

Henry

Lamar Johnson (The Hate U Give) as Henry.

Frank

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) plays Frank.

Tess

Anna Torv (Fringe) as Tess.

Tommy

Terminator: Dark Fate star Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel’s brother.

Marlene

Merle Dandridge as Marlene, reprising her role from the video game.

Sam

Newcomer Keivonn Woodard plays Sam.

The Last of Us

Exactly who are all of these people, and what will their stories be? We’ll find out when The Last of Us premieres January 15 on HBO Max.

