The Joker Returns in a New Folie à Deux Photo

Amid all the Golden Globe nominations this morning, we’ve got your daily roundup of nerdy news and geeky content. A lot of rumours and sequels are in the works as the industry prepares for the happiest time of the year: awards season. Get your ballots out, because spoilers are in the mix!

Wicked

Deadline reports Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, Aaron Teoh, and Colin Michael Carmichael are the latest to join the cast of Wicked. Bode will play Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister, while Yang and James have been cast as Pfannee and ShenShen, “fellow classmates of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz.” Settle is said to play Miss Coddle, while Teoh and Carmichael have been cast as Avaric and Nikidik, respectively.

Hobbs & Shaw 2

In conversation with Coming Soon, producer Kelly McCormick stated she and her husband David Leitch would “love to” make a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, but there are currently “no conversations at this time.”

Joker: Folie à Deux

Director Todd Phillips has our first look at the incarcerated Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Director David F. Sandberg revealed a scene in Shazam! Fury of the Gods pays homage to the opening moments of Akira.

There’s a shot in Shazam 2 inspired by this moment from Akira. This was one moment where I wanted 1000+ nits. There was a bunch of detail within the explosion still visible in HDR though so we had to really push things to get that solid white look. pic.twitter.com/PiJXLMwdNo — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) December 11, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Toad gives Mario a tour of the Mushroom Kingdom in a new clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Willow

During a recent interview with ComicBookMovie, Joe Kasdan revealed he’s “begging” Kathleen Kennedy for the second season of Willow at Disney+.

I hope so. We’re certainly working at it and I’m begging Kathy because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience. We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit.

Star Trek: Picard

TV Line has our first look at Worf in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard.

Photo: Paramount+

Meanwhile, ComicBook has new looks at both Beverly Crusher and William Riker.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Ghosts

Ben Franklin drops by for the hour-long Ghosts Christmas special, airing this December 15.

Animaniacs

Finally, Pinky is forbidden from opening “The Green Door” in the trailer for the third and (we can now confirm) final season of the Animaniacs revival at Hulu.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.