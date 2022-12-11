The Internet Has Crowned Marvel Star Tenoch Huerta ‘Agua Papi’ — Let Us Show You Why

If you log into Twitter and search “Agua Papi Namor,” you will see account after account thirsting after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star-antagonist Tenoch Huerta. For anyone who requires a translation, “Aqua Papi” means “Water Daddy” — which, well, let Gizmodo show you why this nickname is so fitting.

The Mexican actor, whose full name is Tenoch Huerta Mejía, plays Namor, the ruler of Talokan — an underwater, Mesoamerican-inspired empire that wants to hide itself (and its resources) from the world. In his breakout role, Huerta won the hearts of Marvel fans all over the world thanks to his portrayal of a strong leader, and for the actor’s funny, endearing red carpet moments and interviews. He’s given the world hilarious snippets about the small green “shame shorts” that he had to wear as a costume while filming. He also admitted he had to learn to swim with floaties for the role.

Unsurprisingly, the response has been a barrage of love from people all over the world, but especially fans who now call him “Agua Papi,” aka Water Daddy.

Being a Papi is not just a title, it’s a vibe. Just like some actors — like Rahul Kohli — get to claim status as a “Daddy” with their fans, Huerta has gained Papi status with his.

Here are a few other reasons why he is the internet’s Agua Papi. You’re welcome!

He loves the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fan art

In an October interview in Mexico City with the luchador Golden Scorpion, Huerta opened up about what it means to be a recognised Mexican actor. When he was shown a mural of himself (skip to 56:00), he became emotional. “This is more valuable than a fucking Oscar,” he said.

He’s never drowned before

Before booking the role of Namor, Huerta did not know how to swim. He had to pick up the skill in order to film his scenes. And ever since he learned, Huerta has recounted over and over again how he managed to snag the role, despite not knowing how to tread water.

His thoughtful responses to interviews

Pinche vato chingón 😍 pic.twitter.com/dFpjt0jp4Z — La tía chicles 🦁 liona despierta (@sony2332) November 15, 2022

In an interview, Huerta was asked what it meant to represent darker Latinos in Hollywood, and in Latin America’s film industry. “The next time kids see themselves in the mirror, that they feel proud of their reflection,” he said in Spanish. “There was never anything wrong with them.” The interviewer tearfully thanked Huerta, who gave him a hug and a kiss.

His sweet dance moves

He’s shown us that he can dance salsa, as seen above with fellow Wakanda Forever star Mabel Cadena, and merengue, as demonstrated with another Marvel co-star, Lupita Nyong’o. He’s also talented at cumbia, too.

Compilations of him have revived a reggaeton classic

Fans have created compilation videos of Tenoch on the red carpet, or of him as Namor, set to Hector & Tito’s early 2000’s Baila Morena. Someone who is described as moreno or morena has darker skin. Tenoch has proudly spoken about his indigenous ancestry and has opened conversations in interviews in both English and Spanish about how he’s been treated for being a darker skinned actor in Mexico.

He’s an author

Huerta’s book Orgullo Prieto was released this fall. The title of this book means brown pride in Spanish. Huerta writes about how colorism and racism affects Mexicans with darker skin at work, and in their own homes simply because of their skin colour.

He’s finding (and reacting to!) internet thirst about him

When a culture content creator made a video thirsting over Huerta as Namor and Lupita Nyong’o shared it, Huerta then reposted the video on his Instagram account.

“Lupita exposed y’all to Agua Papi,” one of the top comments on the post said.

Nyong’o actually responded with cry laughing emojis.

“This is clearly his new nickname by public demand!” Nyong’o commented.

His red carpet fits are amazing

Martin Freeman, Florence Kasumba, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, and Tenoch Huerta pose at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London. (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision, AP)

This turtleneck and chain combo is elite.

This outfit

Tenoch Huerta arrives for the Boss Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Andreas Rentz, Getty Images)

I’m only sharing this because this outfit looks amazingly regal, and I don’t know that I could pull this off.

His acting in Wakanda Forever

Image: Marvel Studios

Namor will make a threat, but he will never tell a lie. And that’s why we love that character (and the actor himself).

