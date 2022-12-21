Your Guide to the Best Cheap Mobile Plans in Australia Right Now

You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get a good mobile. Telstra and Optus may have pretty pricey plans, but you’ve got plenty of other options. There’s a whole myriad of smaller providers who offer similar, more affordable services. To help you separate the telco wheat from the chaff, we’re going to help you pick the best cheap mobile plan possible.

If you’ve got your own phone, swapping to a smaller provider with a SIM-only plan is the best way to save money on a mobile plan. Smaller providers are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, but tend to offer much cheaper plans.

This is because they have lower overheads, smaller advertising budgets, don’t always stock handsets, and tend to be a more barebones affair. You’re getting data, talk, and text with these plans, and not much more.

With that in mind, here are some cheap mobile phone plans around right now.

Best cheap phone plans

Cheap mobile plans under $10 per month

Dodo currently has one of the cheapest mobile plans you can get, at just $8 per month. This only gets you a 1GB allowance, but Dodo will currently double it for your first six months. This offer ends on January 31 next year. Dodo is powered by the Optus network.

If you need more data, Moose Mobile is a great option. You’ll get 6GB for $8.80 per month for your first year and then pay $14.80 per month thereafter. Moose is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is another solid choice, where you’ll get 12GB for $10 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $20 per month thereafter. iiNet is powered by the Vodafone network.

Cheap mobile plans under $20 per month

When it comes to plans under $20, Moose is once again a solid contender. You can get 12GB of data for $11.80 per month for your first year, which then reverts to $17.80 per month thereafter.

SpinTel is also worth considering. A 17GB plan will set you back $12 per month for your first six months, and $20 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network

Lastly, TPG is a great pick for those who want a little extra data each month. 25GB will set you back $12.50 per month for your first six months, and $25 per month thereafter. If you’re an existing TPG internet customer, the full rate drops to $20 per month.

Cheap mobile plans under $30 per month

As we move up the price scale, you start to get access to Telstra-powered providers like Exetel, where you’ll pay $22 per month. This gets you 30GB of data for your first six months, and then reverts to 15GB allowance.

Tangerine has a similar offer where on its $24.90 per month plan. You’ll get 44GB for your first six months, which then drops back down to 22GB.

If you want 5G, Telstra’s own budget brand Belong offers a 20GB plan for $25 per month. This plan has 5G connectivity, but speeds capped to 100Mbps.

Lastly, Kogan Mobile has a 40GB plan for $25 per month, but you can currently get your first month free if you sign-up before the end of the year. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network.

This article has been updated since it was first published.