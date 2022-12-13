Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 Plans Are Just $1 Right Now

Looking to bump up your internet connection to something a bit faster and want to save yourself some money? Well, good news, because Telstra is currently running a discount deal where the first month of its NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans will only cost you $1.

Telstra happens to report some of the best typical evening speeds around for both plan tiers, reporting 50Mbps on its NBN 50 plan, 100Mbps on its NBN 100 plan and 250Mbps on its NBN 250 plan. So if you’re after a speedy, congestion-free internet connection, then these plans could be what you’ve been waiting for.

Telstra’s NBN plans are also contract-free, so you can leave these plans whenever you want. The only catch is that you’ll need to return your modem or pay a $200 non-return fee if you leave within 24 months.

This Telstra offer is available until 19 December, so you don’t have long to sign up and take advantage of this NBN deal. You’ll also get a free two-month subscription to Binge and a three-month subscription to Apple TV+.

Here are Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans

At full price, you’d be looking at $110 per month for Telstra’s NBN 100 plan, or $140 per month for its NBN 250 plans. In both cases, that’s at the high end of the market, but getting your first month for all but free represents good value. If you stayed on for six months, the first-month discount means your effective monthly rate works out to be around $92 per month for its NBN 100 plan or roughly $117 for its NBN 250.

That’s still pretty pricey, but a bit closer to what the competition offers. Of course, the longer you stay with Telstra, the less effective value you get from your discounted first month. And you are always free to change providers before you get billed for a second month.

Telstra’s NBN plans include its new third-generation Smart Modem, which facilitates 4G backup at speeds of up to 25Mbps.

Here’s how Telstra’s NBN 100 plan compares

And here’s how Telstra’s NBN 250 plan compares

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.