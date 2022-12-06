Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy hump day. Let’s get straight to it.

1. Neuralink is reportedly under investigation over animal welfare

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s medical implant company, is facing a federal probe over possible animal welfare violations, according to a report from Reuters. The investigation, reportedly opened by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of the Inspector General, focuses on Neuralink’s practices when it comes to animal testing and treatment. Musk’s stated goal with Neuralink is to create a device that can help people with disabilities regain motor control or possibly even their vision. He’s also outlined a vision in which Neuralink implants boost human potential and efficiency cyborg-style. But so far, the company has yet to deliver anything close to those lofty aims.

2. Apple sued over AirTag tracking

Apple has been sued in the U.S. by two women who allege their previous romantic partners used AirTags to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk. Per a report from CNN, the proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one woman from Texas and another in New York. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages. The report notes that one of the women said her ex-boyfriend allegedly placed an AirTag into the wheel well of a tyre on her car. The other said her ex-husband, who had been harassing her and challenging her about her whereabouts, placed an AirTag in her child’s backpack.

3. Telstra’s Belong in court over upload speed claims

The ACCC has instituted Federal Court proceedings against Telstra again, but this time it’s alleging the telco made false or misleading representations about upload speeds to residential broadband customers via its budget brand Belong. In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission explained that back in October and November of 2020, Telstra migrated 8,897 of its customers who were on a Belong NBN plan with a maximum download speed of 100Mbps and a maximum upload speed of 40Mbps, to a service with a maximum upload speed of 20Mbps. The ACCC is, as a result, alleging Telstra did not notify those Belong customers of their upload speed change.

4. Microsoft’s ‘super app’

The Information is reporting that Microsoft recently considered gearing up to launch a ‘super app’, one that combines shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds and other services in a one-stop smartphone app. Per the report, Microsoft executives wanted the app to boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services. Unlike Apple and Google, Microsoft doesn’t operate a mobile app store for smartphone users.

5. Government requires malicious website blocking

According to a report from InnovationAus, the Australian government is requiring agencies to use protective domain name system services to prevent malware and other infections from malicious websites. Obviously, the mandate follows several high-profile data breaches such as from Optus and Medibank. The Attorney-General’s Department updated advice to agencies on the recommendation of the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), with the requirement now embedded in the protective security policy framework (PSPF).

BONUS ITEM: A little more sombre than the last few days. Please be safe when travelling abroad, folks.

Enjoy your day.