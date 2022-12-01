Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Friday. Here are a few things happening in the tech world to kickstart your weekend.

1. Netflix is expanding its ‘Preview Club’

Netflix is appealing to more of its subscribers in a move that will allow tens of thousands of individuals around the world to preview films and TV shows before they’re released on the streaming platform. This is a drastic increase from the 2,000-plus subscribers who previously had VIP preview access. The program, called the Netflix Preview Club, was first announced last year and follows the same historical tradition as Blockbuster movies since the Silent Film era, inviting subscribers to play a pivotal role in the platform’s content.

2. Elon hopes to test a human brain implant next year

Elon Musk kicked off a highly anticipated “show and tell” event for Neuralink, his brain computer interface company, with a warning: “I’m going to be a little bit repetitive.” He was, but he did tell us Neuralink was seeking government approval to test his device in people, and predicted it could happen in six months. Neuralink’s overall goal, according to Musk, is to create a generative input and output device capable of interfacing with any part of a user’s brain.

3. Medibank ‘case closed’

Medibank yesterday confirmed that personal data of up to 10 million customers had been released, with the hackers behind the cyber attack saying: “Happy Cyber Security Day!!! Added folder full. Case closed.”. It was followed merely hours after by Australia’s Privacy Commissioner launching a full investigation into the matter. Medibank, as a result, is staring down the barrel of some pretty severe fines.

4. TikTok announces ban on tanning videos

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, TikTok will ban videos that encourage tanning and will add warnings about the risks of skin cancer, after doctors expressed concern that the video-sharing platform has encouraged dangerous levels of sun exposure through specific hashtags and challenges. One such challenge was the “sunburnt challenge”, which encouraged showing off super bad sunburns.

5. Public consultation opens for Aussie vaping reforms

Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler announced a “patchwork quilt” of tobacco-related laws, regulations, instruments and court decisions would be streamlined into a single Act of Parliament, per a statement from the Australian Medical Association (which is backing the move). Butler also announced the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) would lead a public consultation on the current regulatory framework for e-cigarettes.

Have a fab weekend.