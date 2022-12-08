Take a Disturbing Dip Into Infinity Pool’s First Trailer

I should have known immediately Infinity Pool, the upcoming film by David Cronenberg’s son Brandon, wasn’t going to be a simple thriller. He’s directed the sci-fi horror flicks Possessor and Antiviral, so what seems at first to be a simple tale of a privileged white guy who travels to a foreign country, hits someone with his car, and then faces the death penalty was going to have more going on. But guys? It’s so much more.

I highly recommend you watch the trailer before reading the official summary, which I’ll put after the video, for its weirdness to have maximum effect:

“While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.”

That explains the extra Skarsgård in the tub of goo, but doesn’t even scratch the surface of the masks, the bondage, and all the other madness shown in the trailer. If you want to have a chance of understanding it, mark your calendars for January 27 when Infinity Pool premieres in theatres.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.