What Should I Watch on Stan? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in December

There are a handful of good TV shows, movies and new releases debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan this month, if you’re after something good to watch.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to new releases on Stan, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed through December.

What’s new on Stan?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Stan this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Stan?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Stan.

T2 Trainspotting – December 7

The original characters of Trainspotting have returned in a mixed back of laughs and tragedy. 20 years on from the film’s portrayal of substance abuse, some of the old problems are back to haunt the main character, Mark Renton, as he returns to his home town.

Evil (Season 3) – December 12

A series that goes into the supernatural, Evil is now up to its third season, focusing on a clinical psychologist who joins a priest and a contractor as they investigate paranormal events.

Loving Vincent– December 23

Now this one is truly special. Loving Vincent is a story about Vincent Van Gogh’s brother, after the artist commit suicide. The plot focuses on his brother delivering a letter after his death, and the entire movie is animated in the style of Van Gogh’s paintings. It’s truly remarkable and a beautiful thing to see.

Argo– December 26

An undercover U.S. agent is assigned to extract six American citizens after a hostage crisis at the Iranian embassy. The plan is to enter the country undercover as a Hollywood director filming a movie.

District 9 – December 30

Aliens arrive on Earth to seek refuge from their dying planet. The arriving aliens are relocated to South Africa, in a region called ‘District 9’. Hyper-advanced but in need, the company in charge of their refuge centre is more interested in studying the technology than caring about the aliens.

What else should I watch on Stan?

This article will be constantly updated.