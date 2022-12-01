What Should I Watch on Shudder? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in December

There’s not much scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, but the service still has October’s massive drop of some new releases and some old gems that you should definitely watch.

It can be overwhelming scrolling Shudder to see what TV shows, movies, documentaries and new releases are streaming, so we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations to help you answer the question you all have: What should I watch on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder?

What should I watch on Shudder?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Shudder. All synopsis’ are provided by Shudder.

A Wounded Fawn – December 1

Inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning, a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial killer. When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him.

Christmas Bloody Christmas – December 9

It’s Christmas Eve and record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon-drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood-splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself. Standard Christmas flick, this one.

Girl in Room 2A – December 12

A sadistic killer cult kidnaps and sacrifices beautiful women. A young girl, just paroled from prison, moves into a strange house and appears to be the cult’s next victim. Typical cult horror this one.

The Apology – December 16

Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagan is preparing to host her family’s Christmas celebration again with the help of her friend and neighbour, Gretchen. Late Christmas Eve, Darlene’s estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge.

Flux Gourmet – December 22

Set at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance, a collective finds themselves embroiled in power struggles, artistic vendettas and gastrointestinal disorders.

What else should I watch on Shudder?

