What Should I Watch on Paramount+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in December

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that’s still finding its feet down under. While Paramount+ in Australia doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added, there’s still a handful of TV shows, movies and new releases we think you should watch on the platform this month.

There are a few new TV shows and movies hitting Paramount+ this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Paramount+?

What should I watch on Paramount+?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Paramount+.

The Lost City – December 1

An adventure and exotic book author is captured by an eccentric billionaire, in the hopes that she can lead him to a long-lost city. She’s joined by someone who has adopted the personality of the adventure book character.

George & Tammy – December 5

George & Tammy is a mini-series that follows country music stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Wynette is often regarded as the ‘first lady of country music’, and this miniseries provides context around her story.

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 – December 7

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 A documentary about the Oasis singer-songwriter, involving concert backstage footage. If you’re an Oasis fan, you won’t want to miss this.

1923 – December 19

A sequel to 1899 and a prequel to Yellowstone, 1923 gives us another glimpse of the Dutton family in another generation, during a time of great change in the U.S., including drought, depression and pandemics.

Top Gun: Maverick – December 22

36 years after the original Top Gun, Tom Cruise returns as Maverick. He’s back to train a group of young pilot graduates up for a special assignment, but Maverick is worried about the ghosts of his past, including the son of his deceased best friend, who is a member of the graduate group.

What else should I watch on Paramount+?

