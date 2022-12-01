What Should I Watch on Netflix? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in December

Netflix has a handful of new releases debuting in Australia this December, giving us almost too much choice, which is not so good if you’re like us and find yourself constantly asking: What should I watch?

There are a number of new TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting Netflix this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Netflix?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Netflix this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Netflix?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Netflix.

The Batman – December 1

Batman movies are kind of like seasons of Doctor Who. Every now and then a new season with a new Doctor will come along and give a perspective on a classic character that will appeal to a new group of fans. In a similar way, The Batman employs a new pool of creative talent to give us a version of the DC Comics hero that we haven’t seen on-screen before.

Hot Skull – December 2

In a dystopian world, an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, and a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease. We can’t give you much more as we’re yet to see it. Watch along with us tomorrow on Netflix when season one premieres.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – December 9

From its very earliest iterations, Pinocchio has never been a kid’s story. Yes, it’s about a kid, but emotionally, it deals with issues that are much more adult. And in its newest version, director Guillermo del Toro not only leans into those complex feelings, but does so in a medium where he can say so much more.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – December 23

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the sequel to Netflix mystery film Knives Out titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and for good reason. We’re yet to see it, but our friends over at PEDESTRIAN.TV have labelled it the best movie of 2022 and we would like to believe them.

The Witcher: Blood Origin – December 25

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a brand new live-action prequel from the minds behind Netflix’s The Witcher. In terms of how The Witcher: Blood Origin ties into The Witcher main show, there’s a bit of a timeline gap. The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. Either way, we’re very keen for this one.

What else should I watch on Netflix?

Last month, we recommended Oblivion, The Bad Guys, the first season of Blockbuster, Slumberland and Tim Burton’s Wednesday. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Netflix in January?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Netflix to sign up.

This article will be constantly updated.