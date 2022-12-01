What Should I Watch on Disney+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in December

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of new releases hitting the streaming service in the coming months that we reckon you should watch, just not really this month.

At Disney+ Day, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months, but this month it’s a little dry. Never fear, there are still a few goodies coming our way.

What’s new on Disney+?

What should I watch on Disney+?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Disney+.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – December 2

An animated movie based on the popular book of the same name, this light-hearted flick is about the antics two brothers get up to while there parents are away for the weekend. Rodrick’s the older brother, so he gets to have all the say.

Jaws vs. Boats – December 2

A National Geographic special, Jaws vs. Boats is a documentary that goes into why sharks clash so often with boats. If you’re a fan of non-fiction, documentaries and sharks, this is a show for you.

Amsterdam– December 7

After three friends witness a murder (a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer), the trio become suspects to an incredible conspiracy in 1930s Amsterdam, as based on a real story.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – December 9

An animated movie as a continuation of the Night at the Museum franchise, Kahmunrah Rises Again brings back the villain of the second movie. Ben Stiller isn’t back this time around, but it features all the same characters and much of the same humour.

Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl – December 28

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is a liveaction recreation of all the performances and songs from the animated flick from December 2021. It features all the songs and, similar to previous Disney+ productions, captures the live performances in a streamable form.

What else should I watch on Disney+?

