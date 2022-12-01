What Should I Watch on Binge? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in December

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list full of the new releases we reckon you should watch.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

What’s new on Binge?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Binge this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Binge?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Binge.

The Batman – December 1

The first solo Batman film in a while The Batman is a gritty depiction of Gotham and the caped crusader. It’s very dark and is more of a detective thriller than the other Batman movies, featuring a more grounded superhero story than other DC movies at the moment.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – December 3

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is a modern retelling of the Arthurian legend, involving Arthur and his sword, Excalibur… Except in this story, he is unaware of his birthright, after his estranged uncle took control of the throne when he was young.

His Dark Materials (Season 3) – December 6

Based on the novel, His Dark Materials is now up to its third season, focusing on a girl who wants to reunite the people of the world with magic, along with their animal-spirit forms known as ‘daemons’.

Doom Patrol (Season 4) – December 7

An unlikely group of heroes and anti-heroes, all of which have had something terribly tragic to them, rendering them outcasts in society. It’s a gritty, but lighthearted, story of DC heroes, similar to The Umbrella Academy.

Legend– December 9

Focusing on the Kray twins, both played by Tom Hardy, Legend tells the story of one of the most infamous duos in British crime history.

What else should I watch on Binge?

Last month, we recommended seasons 1-4 of Farscape, seasons 1-9 of Letterkenny, A Day To Die, season 1 of Godzilla: The Series and Sonic The Hedgehog 2. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Binge in January?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

This article will be constantly updated.