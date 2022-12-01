What Should I Watch on Prime Video? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in December

Amazon Prime Video is pretty dry this month, giving us only a handful of nerdy new releases to binge. The upside is the few goodies Amazon’s streaming service is debuting in December will provide an answer to that question we all have: What should I watch on Prime Video?

There are only a few things coming to Prime Video this month, but a lot hit the Gizmodo Australia brief, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases to sink your teeth into.

What’s new on Prime Video?

What should I watch on Prime Video?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Prime Video.

Firestarter (2022) – December 3

Based on the Stephen King novel, Blumhouse’s Firestarter centres around Charlie, a child with pyrokinetic powers, whose father swears to protect against federal agents that seek to weaponize his daughter. When their cover is blown by a freak accident, their location is compromised and those after Charlie and her family don’t know what they’re truly up against.

Operation Mincemeat – December 9

The movie title might be disgusting, but Operation Mincemeat sounds like an OK flick, particularly if you’re of the war/drama persuation. Operation Mincemeat is set in 1943 as the Allies are determined to launch an all-out assault on Fortress Europe. But they face an impossible challenge – to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre.

Everything Everywhere All At Once – December 20

The title of Everything Everywhere All At Once says it all. This film sets out to do a lot, but it’s in the rare position of achieving everything it attempts to do. Everything Everywhere is a non-stop ride of insane action battles, beautiful cinematic shots and hilariously gross sequences.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) – December 21

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, obviously, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.

Wildcat – December 30

Shifting gears a little and Wildcat follows the story of a young veteran on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. This one looks absolutely adorable.

What else should I watch on Prime Video?

