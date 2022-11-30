The Best Mobile Plans With International Roaming

Global roaming charges are the worst thing about taking your phone overseas. If you want to keep using your Australian number on foreign soil, you’re at the mercy of your provider. While some international roaming options are better than others, it’s easy to rack up a massive bill and feel screwed by your telco. There’s not even a cuddle after.

To help, we’re going to be looking at your best international roaming options for using your Australian phone number when travelling.

The best mobile plans with international roaming

Vodafone

Vodafone is still one of the simplest options for international roaming. For $5 for per day, you’re able to use your local inclusions overseas, as if you were still in Australia. If you end up going over your data allowance overseas, you’ll be charged an extra $10 per gigabyte.

$5 per day roaming works in over 100 countries, but it’s always worth double-checking Vodafone’s country list before you travel. For example, $5 per day roaming doesn’t cover the United Arab Emirates, which could lead to a hefty accidental bill if you’re transiting in Dubai.

You can use $5 roaming for up to 90 days in any calendar year.

Here are a few Vodafone SIM-only plans with $5 roaming:

Optus

If you’ve got an Optus Choice Plus, Optus Plus Family, or Optus Plus Kids plan, you buy roaming add-ons, which, incidentally, start at $5 per day.

Your $5 gets you 5GB of data with a 24-hour expiry. Alternatively, you can pay $35 upfront and get 35GB of data that will last a whole week. Both get you unlimited talk and text.

Optus’ Roaming Pass only works in what it calls “Zone 1” destinations. These include the USA, Singapore, New Zealand, the UK, Hong Kong, China, and most of Europe.

If you’re travelling to a “Zone 2” country, you’ll pay-as-you-go. Zone 2 is predominantly made up of countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South and Central America. Pay-as-you-go rates vary, but you’re typically looking at $1 per megabyte, which is over $1,000 for a single gig.

Here are Optus’ SIM-only plans that support roaming add-ons:

Telstra

Telstra’s roaming offer is unsurprisingly the most expensive out of the Big Three telcos. Known as the International Day Pass, you’ll pay $10 per day for a 1GB allowance. If you’re roaming in New Zealand, this is just $5 per day.

If you go over your allowance, you’ll be charged an extra $10. This gets you a further 1GB that can be used over the following 30 days whenever you go over your initial daily allowance.

In addition, you’ll have unlimited talk and text, and MMS is included but costs $0.75 a pop.

Telstra’s roaming currently works in over 70 destinations. If you’re outside of an eligible destination, you simply won’t be able to use your service.

Note that Telstra’s roaming inclusions expire at midnight Australian time (AEST), rather than midnight at your destination.

felix

While most smaller providers aren’t a great option for travelling overseas, felix is a rare exception. felix customers abroad can buy a roaming pack for $20.

This gets you 4GB of international data, 100 texts, and 100 minutes of talk, with a year-long expiry. In addition, you can always get another pack if you run out.

felix’s roaming does however only work in 40 destinations, which is a bit smaller than what Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone offer.

felix is unique in that it has just a single mobile plan with unlimited data. It will cost you $35 per month, but your data speeds are capped to 20Mbps whether you’re using it in Australia or overseas. That should still be enough for most online activities, however.

felix is powered by the Vodafone network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.