Shawn Levy Teases the Scope of His Star Wars Movie

The tenth Saw movie expands its cast. City Hunter is heading to Netflix. A new animated Winnie the Pooh movie is on the way. Superman & Lois is looking for a new Lex Luthor. Plus, get a look at the final season of The Flash. To me, my spoilers!

Saw 10

Deadline reports Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto and Octavio Hinojosa are the latest to join the cast of the tenth Saw movie in undisclosed roles.

City Hunter

Netflix revealed its producing a new live-action film based on the City Hunter multimedia franchise from director Yuichi Sato. Ryohei Suzuki is attached to star as Ryo Saeba, the private detective and master marksman.

City Hunter, a live action feature film adaptation of the legendary manga, is coming in 2024 with Ryohei Suzuki playing Ryo Saeba and Yuichi Sato directing. pic.twitter.com/XsBEVtFBso — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

Winnie the Pooh: Origins

According to Variety, a new animated Winnie the Pooh movie detailing the character’s “origins” is now in development at Bamboo Animation and IQI. Mike de Seve (Monsters Vs. Aliens) is attached to direct and co-write the project with John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Variety also reports Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s initial $US160 ($222) million production budget has since ballooned to $US205 ($285) million thanks to reshoots.

Deadpool 3

Speaking with Syfy, Shawn Levy stated working on the script for Deadpool 3 yielded several “ideas that we didn’t anticipate” due to pairing “the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast.”

I can’t say much. Thank God, Stranger Things has trained me to shut my mouth more than is instinctive for me. I’ll just say that to be developing and prepping this movie that has this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time — a pairing between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool. [It’s] very much a pairing that the world has waited for for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a b**** who gets to tell a story about that pair. The potential is so rich and every day that we work on the screenplay, there are ideas that we didn’t anticipate that appear because you’re talking about the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars

In the same chat, Levy also teased that his Star Wars project will indeed sound vaguely like a Star Wars project.

We’re in pretty early development still, but my goal is to make a Star Wars movie that is like a lot of my movies, which is visual spectacle and a healthy dose of wish fulfillment, levity, and big heart.

Evil Dead Rise

TotalFilm (via GamesRadar) also has an intriguing new still from Evil Dead Rise.

Exclusive: Here's a new look at #EvilDeadRise – plus, we spoke to the movie's director about what to expect from the "expanding" Evil Dead universe https://t.co/01SnVTpCTF — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 14, 2022

Firenado

State-of-the-art weather control technology accidentally creates a tornado made of fire in the trailer for Firenado, coming to VOD on January 3.

Superman & Lois

According to a new report from That Hashtag Show, Superman & Lois is looking to cast “a white male in his late 40s,” described as “a chilling businessman” both “rogue and amoral” and “hellbent on destroying those who he feels are responsible for ruining his life” to take over the role of Lex Luthor from Jon Cryer, who played the villain in the Arrowverse proper.

Cryer himself took to Twitter to confirm he’s “not going to be playing” the character “this time around” should the rumour prove true.

Thanks Justin, but since this news is about a new Lex Luthor casting call for @cwsupermanlois that means I’m not going to be playing him this time around.



Godspeed to the guy who gets it! It’s a terrific show. https://t.co/nTh1wq43Og — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 14, 2022

Dune: The Sisterhood

Variety also reports Josh Heuston and Edward Davis are the latest to join the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood. Heuston will play Constantine, “the illegitimate son of [Mark] Strong’s character, the Emperor, while Davis has been cast as Harrow Harkonnen, a “rising politician from a once-great family who harbours a strong desire to elevate his House to its former glory.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper are attached to direct “multiple episodes” each of The Rings of Power season two.

The Santa Clauses

TV Line reports The Santa Clauses has been officially renewed for a second season at Disney+.

The Mayfair Witches

The cast and crew of The Mayfair Witches discuss character dynamics in a new featurette.

Sonic Prime

Tails gives Sonic an upgrade in one more clip from Sonic Prime, now available to stream today.

The Flash

Finally, The Flash’s rogues team up for revenge in a new trailer for the final season, premiering February 8 on The CW.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.