Australia Now Has a Robotics Committee, and I for One Welcome Our New Overlords

Australia’s Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic has appointed a National Robotics Strategy Advisory Committee, charged with guiding the country down the right path for automation.

There’s a huge future ahead for automation and robotic tech. In between soft robotics, workplace assistance and robotic waiters, and all the way to automated cars, it’s likely that robotics will be a huge part of future industries, moving on from their current major place as parts of the manufacturing process. Analysts predict that the global robotics industry will grow from $AU23 billion to $AU45 billion by 2027.

But now, with the hope that Australia will tap into the automation sector, Husic has announced that a committee will help guide the local robotics scene, in particular in the manufacturing and agriculture spaces.

“We have brought together some of the nation’s leading robotics and technology thinkers and practitioners to guide the way we develop and use robotics,” Husic said.

“We also want to ensure that we develop our robotic strength alongside human skills, delivering secure well-paid jobs.

“And while we’re recognised as possessing strength in field robotics, we can do better, across a wider range of activities.”

The group is comprised of eight members, including:

Associate Professor Catherine Ball from the Australian National University

Andrew Dettmer, national president of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union

Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte, NSW chief scientist and engineer

Professor Bronwyn Fox, CSIRO chief scientist

Doctor Sue Keay, founder and chair of the Robotics Australia Group

Professor Simon Lucey, director of the Australian Institute of Machine Learning

Associate Professor Julia Powles, director of the UWA Minderoo Tech & Policy Lab

Mike Zimmerman, a partner from Main Sequence Ventures.

Husic added that robotics companies were worth $18 billion in revenue to the Australian economy in 2021, a sizeable increase from $12 billion in 2018.

On top of this announcement, Husic reiterated that up to $1 billion from the National Reconstruction Fund will be dedicated to Australian quantum, robotics and AI sectors (as the Critical Technology Fund).

“Australian-made and maintained robotics and automation systems have the potential to boost local manufacturing, open up export opportunities and create safer and more productive work environments,” Husic said.

The National Robotics Strategy Advisory Committee is meeting for the first time today and will be chaired by Professor Fox. We’ll keep you updated on their movements.