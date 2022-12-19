Rings of Power Season 2 Will Move at a Faster Pace

The world created by J.R.R. Tolkien has carved out a new universe on Prime Video with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Season one recently closed out after a ton of world building, and the main players’ arcs are now gearing up for big moments in season two.

Amazon Prime producer Vernon Sanders was recently interviewed by Deadline to discuss the pace changing to embrace elevating action in the series, which so far has been known for its measured approach in getting anywhere. “Season one had so much establishing to do that we now get to have the fun of seeing the story ramp up as Sauron is revealed,” Sanders explained. “And I think audiences can look forward to a show that, while it feels true to itself, feels like the stakes are ever higher and now that the rings are in play, seeing what they can do and seeing how the various factions within the world deal with those implications. I think it’s going to be really compelling.”

Finally, with the rings on the table there will be higher stakes — including war, of course, to propel even bigger battle setpieces. “We are going to be faster. We are going to be able to put more money on screen, just in terms of the scale and scope of what we’re doing now that we know how to do it. And I also think the pace of our story is going to increase in part because the story is demanding that now that everyone’s been established, the stakes are established, that we’re going to watch some characters in some lands go to war.”

The Rings of Power has also been renewed for season three, which has already gotten somewhat of a start. “We’re probably two to three months in on season three but I think there could be news certainly in the new year. There’s so much planning and prep that’s necessary for us to get this mounted,” Sanders said. Whenever Prime Video drops that news — presumably, it’ll involve premiere dates for the return to Middle-earth — Gizmodo will keep you posted.

