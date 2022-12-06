This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including $2,500 off a Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Table of Contents
Best laptop and desktop deals
As far as gaming laptops go, you can’t really go wrong with anything from Razer’s elite range. The Razer Blade 14 is currently on sale for $2,500 off and sports a 14-inch screen, an ultra fast AMD Ryzen 6900HX processor and cutting edge thermal materials to prevent overheating during marathon sessions.
- GIGABYTE G5 KD-52AU123SO 15.6″ Laptop – now $1,399 (down from $2,070)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop – now $1,588.90 (down from $3,129.99)
- Lenovo Legion 7i Laptop – now $2,799 (down from $3,186.65)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 i5-1135G7 Laptop – now $918.90 (down from $1,619.99)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,249.99 (down from $2,199)
- Lenovo Ideapad 14″ Laptop – now $450 (down from $595)
- Lenovo V15-IIL 82C500P5AU 15.6″ Laptop – now $999 (down from $1,224)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (12.5″, Intel Core i5, 64GB/4GB) – now $649.99 (down from $999.99)
- Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop – now $3,499 (down from $5,999)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
This ultra-wide Quad HD screen has a crisp 2K resolution, so you’ll be able to enjoy a full, panoptic view of your documents, favourite streaming apps or PC game with less eye strain than usual.
- Asus VY279HE Eye Care Monitor – now $259.60 (down from $295)
- Dell 27 USB-C Monitor – now $359 (down from $359 (down from $419)
- Samsung 34″ QHD Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor – now $778.90 (down from $950.40)
- Samsung UJ59 31.5″ HDMI UHD Monitor – now $496.90 (down from $699)
- Philips 34″ 346P1CRH QHD Curved Ultra Wide LCD Monitor with Webcam – now $928.90 (down from $1,114)
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?
Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.
- Logitech MK270R Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo – now $56.80 (down from $77.75)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle – now $79 (down from $149)
- Onikuma G27 Wired Keyboard – now $69 (down from $139)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $169.99 (down from $269.99)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $105 (down from $189)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – now $60.50 (down from $105)
- Samsung Universal Bluetooth Smart Keyboard – now $40.80 (down from $76.80)
Best mouse deals
Do you have a dull pain on the inside of your wrist, or maybe you experience some cramping after just a few hours on the computer? Then maybe it’s time you traded up for an ergonomic mouse to offset any early carpal tunnel syndrome. This Logitech mouse sports an elevated design that is shaped to offer your hand plenty of support, while still maintaining comfort and convenient access to its mappable side buttons.
It also makes 90% less than noise than most mice, can scroll 1,000 lines per second and can offer up to 70 days of use on full charge.
- Logitech MX Master 3S Advance Performance Ergonomic Mouse – now $147.95 (down from $179.95)
- Onikuma CW902 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $25 (down from $59)
- Onikuma CW903 RGB luminous DPI six-speed adjustable mouse — now $39 (down from $69)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle (White/pink) – now $69 (down from $149)
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – now $67.15 (down from $99)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $69 (down from $129)
Best headset deals
This SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset offers high-fidelity audio thanks to its high-res speaker drivers and dual wireless system.
But perhaps its most useful feature is its dual battery system. While most wireless gaming headsets need to be charged at some point, the Arctis Pro never needs to take a break. Instead, you can keep one battery fully charged and ready to go, while the other is slowly expended as you play.
- EPOS H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset (White) – now $79 (down from $179)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless White Gaming Headset – now $599 (down from $699)
- Logitech G635 7.1 Wired Surround Sound Gaming Headset – now $198.45 (down from $291.90)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Multi Platform Wired sports Gaming Headset – now $86.80 (down from $126.80)
- Razer Blackshark V2 X Overhead Earphones – now $55 (down from $99)
Other PC accessory deals
So you’ve got your gaming laptop and/or desktop, necessary peripherals and your speedy internet plan of choice – but do you have an appropriate router that can optimise its performance?
You see, gaming routers can streamline your internet traffic to make your connection more efficient and faster. Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your regular ol’ internet provider of choice. That’s why we recommend upgrading to the ASUS ROG Rapture gaming router, that’s now on sale for $189 off. It can boost speeds up to 6000Mbps and offer coverage for larger homes, which is great if your office is further away.
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band 2.5G Gaming Router – now $609.39 (down from $799)
- ASUS RT-AX86U AX5700 Dual Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router – now $469 (down from $569)
- AUSDOM AW651 HDR QHD 2K Zoomable Streaming Webcam with Tripod – now $99 (down from $199)
- MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 VENTUS GP OC GDDR6 Gaming Video Graphic VGA Card – now $569 (down from $807.84)
- Samsung 870 Evo 1TB 2.5″ SATA III SSD – now $154.95 (down from $229)
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD – now $186.02 (down from $394.68)
- Seagate Barracuda 3.5″ 4TB Hard Disk – now $126.95 (down from $259)
- Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS SATA Internal Hard Drive – now $168.95 (down from $289)
- Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Internal Hard Drive – now $345 (down from $799)
- TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $39 (down from $49)