7 Christmas Gifts That’ll Really Click With PC Gamers

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

To say PC gamers can be a bit particular would be somewhat of an understatement. Brand loyalty runs deep when it comes to PC gaming, even if it sometimes means picking the lesser of two products. While this can make buying a Christmas gift for your PC gaming pal a bit tricky, the good news is that there are still plenty of trinkets and tools that will satisfy even the most ardent of gamers.

Here are a few of our favourite gift ideas for the PC gamer in your life.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Christmas gift ideas for PC gamers

We’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve been to a LAN and seen countless gamers spend thousands on their GPU, RAM and CPU, only to pair their rig with a sub-par, laggy mouse.

The Logitech G203 LightSync is a very good and affordable gaming mouse. It’s lightweight with precise tracking (8,000 DPI+) and allows you to customise its six buttons. You can even customise its RGB colour wave.

Buy the Logitech G203 LightSync Gaming Mouse from Kogan here.

Speaking of basic accessories that PC gamers might overlook – if the person you’re buying for doesn’t currently have a mouse pad or the one they do have is old and raggedy, then it’s time to give them the gift that will keep on giving.

This cloth Corsair mouse pad uses a textile-weave surface to help optimise your mouse’s performance and precision tracking. It clocks in at a decently sized 320mm x 270mm, with 3mm of thickness and a rubber base that’ll keep it secure.

The Corsair MM100 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad is available from The Good Guys here.

The Blue Yeti is still one of the best USB microphones (for sound and price) on the market. It’s a great all-rounder mic and will get plenty of use with gamers, streamers and podcasters. It’ll also let you record in stereo, making it a great pick if you’re buying a gift for a PC gamer who also dabbles in music.

It’s head and shoulders beyond any headset mic, and if you or your giftee wants to make the jump into streaming you can also look at getting a boom arm and shock mount down the road.

You can pick up the Blue Yeti USB Microphone on sale from Kogan here.

Too many diehard PC fans don’t own a controller, and they’re only missing out. If you’ve got a friend or family member who is one of those, fix that this Christmas.

But why use an Xbox or PlayStation controller as a PC controller, you or your ardent PC friend might ask? Because there are plenty of smashing indie games and console ports – along with PC exclusives – that play best with a controller.

This is a great gift for those who want to run a games night from their living room, courtesy of Steam’s extensive library of local co-op indies. Plus, there’s something about pushing the buttons of an Xbox or PlayStation controller that just feels satisfying.

Both the Xbox Wireless Controller and PS5 DualSense controller can be connected to a PC either via USB or Bluetooth. As an added bonus, if the person you’re buying for also owns an Xbox Series X/S or PS5, they’ll now have an extra controller on hand.

Grab the Xbox Wireless Controller here and the PS5 DualSense Controller from The Good Guys here.

Anyone who types for a living, or types a lot as part of their hobby (like gaming) should have a mechanical keyboard. It’s not hard to nab a good one at an affordable price these days and the 65% Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini is a nice pick. It uses Razer’s yellow switches, which are both fast and quiet, making it a good gift idea if you’re buying for someone who plays a lot of fast-paced games.

With its compressed size, this keyboard is a great option if you’re buying for someone whose gaming space is quite tight. It can also make for a great travel option.

Pick up the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard here.

Far too many PC gamers rely on tiny, crappy screwdrivers to get the job done. Don’t be that person. Having a good screwdriver does wonders, so here are 12 quality ones for all your PC needs (and stuff around the house too).

This set includes two 2050 Micro Phillips, two 2067 Micro Torx Holding-Function, three 2054 Micro Hex-Plus and five 2035 Micro Slotted screwdrivers. Be a champion these holidays and gift your PC friend something that will make their lives easier.

Grab the Wera Kraftform Micro 12 Universal Screwdriver Set here.

This is more of a stocking stuffer than a full-on gift, but Anker’s products are pretty reliable. It’s a polite way to help the gamer you’re buying for tidy up their jungle of PC cables in a simple and clean way. If you want to buy one for yourself, we won’t judge you.

Grab the Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub here.

Gizmodo Australia’s Christmas gift guides