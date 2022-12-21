Patti LuPone Joins WandaVision Spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Patti LuPone is no stranger to science fiction and fantasy work — just within the past few years she’s been in American Horror Story, Steven Universe, Penny Dreadful, and The School for Good and Evil. Her next screen appearance will also fall into genre, as she’s starring in Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster’s new horror film. And now, she’s joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Deadline reports, her introduction into the MCU is shrouded in mystery; she’s been cast on WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos in an as-yet unrevealed role. After Kathryn Hahn was Emmy-nominated for playing WandaVision’s antagonist — who had her own outrageously catchy theme song, “Agatha All Along” — this is not completely surprising, but still pretty freaking cool that Marvel is continuing to add to the musical talents of the cast.

LuPone will star alongside Hahn, Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (White Lotus, Black Bear, Legion), Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata. Emma Caulfield Ford is also expected to return as Dottie, her WandaVision character.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+, while Agatha: Coven of Chaos should begin casting spells next winter.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.