Outlander Season 7 Dreams of Electric Shee — Er, Lights

The Frasers are back, and hoo boy, they sure look like they’re in for a heap of… dreams about electric lightning? Even though I believe early 20th-century nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and 18th-century Scottish Highlander Jamie (Sam Heughan) are currently living somewhere on the American frontier during the Revolutionary War, or thereabouts?

Look, you watch the trailer for the upcoming season of Outlander and tell me what lights have to do with any of this:

Or you can wait until next summer, when Outlander’s seventh season makes it to Starz, at which point all of our light-relighted questions will hopefully be answered. Based on my extremely limited knowledge of the series, my best guess is that they’ll be used so all the sexy people can see each other’s sexy bodies more clearly when they’re engaging in sexy times. On the other hand, maybe Jamie will finally be travelling to the future Claire keeps talking about, filling his head with these incessant dreams of light sources that aren’t reliant on fire or that great day-ball in the sky? Like Jamie, we can but dream.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.