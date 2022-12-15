Now You Can Use Your Android and Nest Devices to Pair With Matter

Matter, the smart home standard that promises to unify us all, continues its slow and steady release across platforms. Google is the next to announce compatibility for its Nest devices and Android phones.

Now you can use existing gadgets like the Nest Mini speaker, the Nest Hub Max smart display, and the Nest Wifi Pro mesh router as a base of sorts for connecting Matter smart devices. These are no longer called “hubs” but “border routers,” since they serve as indicators of the perimeter of your smart home.

Android is also getting its long-promised pairing abilities. You’ll be able to use Fast Pair to get a connected gadget on the network using the Google Home app, which is in its own little makeover stage right now.

The Matter standard was officially launched in October. Though there are only a few Matter-compatible devices on the market right now — things like sensors, smart locks, and smart bulbs — we expect a torrent of compatible devices to be revealed early next year.

Google states that it’s “enabling more Nest devices with Matter” in the new year so they can act as border routers in a Matter-connected home. The company is also working on adding iOS support through the Google Home app for those opting to stay within the Google app ecosystem (Apple lets you connect to Matter devices through iOS’s Home app). And it’s partnered with Samsung, its biggest ally in smartphones, to build a “smoother” Multi-Admin experience for 2023 — something that will make it easy to flip between Samsung’s SmartThings and the Google Home app.

The smart home has been pretty stagnant for the last year, partly because companies and consumers have been waiting for this new standard to pan out. We’re still not quite there, even with the big brands already supporting Matter. But we’re expecting to see all the new devices that sync up next month at CES 2023.