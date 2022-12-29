New Zealand Celebrates Avatar: The Way of Water With These Stunning Stamps

Over the past several years, you’ve heard everything about Avatar: The Way of Water. Its technological advancements, why it took so long to make, things that are wrong with it, how much money it’s making, etc. One thing that gets a little lost in all of that is how rooted the films are in New Zealand.

Director James Cameron moved to New Zealand in the past few years in part because the production of the Avatar sequels has largely taken place there. It’s a big point of national pride and now the country is celebrating with a stunning new set of collectible stamps with art by Chris Jones of Graphetti.

“Film production has become a major component of our national identity and economy, and we are honoured to be a part of the journey with the release of these stamps and coins,” NZ Post Head of Stamps and Collectables Antony Harris said in a press release. “Ultimately for us this is about celebrating the fact that the films were shot and produced here – making the most of the expertise and quality of our New Zealand film industry.”

The stamps and coins are available for pre-order at this link in all sorts of different versions: stamp sheets, miniature sheets, first-day covers, and more. What follows are looks at the stamps themselves as well as the collectible miniature sheets, all of which capture the beauty and vibrance of Pandora.

Let’s Fly

Image: New Zealand Post

Let’s swim

Image: New Zealand Post

Let’s dive

Image: New Zealand Post

Let’s attack

Image: New Zealand Post

Let’s make a splash

Image: New Zealand Post

Let’s Neytiri

Image: New Zealand Post

And now, the miniature sheets

Image: New Zealand Post

Jake attacks

Image: New Zealand Post

Date night

Image: New Zealand Post

New creatures

Image: New Zealand Post

The Matriarch

Image: New Zealand Post

Kids flying

Image: New Zealand Post

For more Avatar: The Way of Water stamp collections, head here.