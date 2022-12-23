New Star Wars Rumours Tease Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Major Ahsoka Role

We know at least one other DC hero who won’t be showing up in The Flash. You’ll have to wait a week longer to see Adam Driver’s sci-fi dinosaur movie 65. Plus, Diego Luna talks why Andor could only be two seasons, and what’s coming on Doom Patrol. ‘Tis the season for spoilers!

The Purge 6

In conversation with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant), Frank Grillo revealed he’s once again set to reprise his role as Leo Barnes in The Purge 6.

[I’ve] got one more [Purge movie] left. James [DeMonaco] has the script. It focuses on the Leo Barnes character, and he wants to direct it. We’re working with Universal to see if we can pull this off before I’m in the old folks’ home.”

The Flash

According to The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez, Dwayne Johnson’s 7 Bucks Production “politely declined” filming a Black Adam cameo for Ezra Miller’s The Flash.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Helen Mirren revealed her Hespera costume in Fury of the Gods weighed approximately “thirty pounds” in a new interview with AP Entertainment.

It was wonderful. For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it’s my artistic expression and all of that. But it’s also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic.

65

To avoid opening the same day as Scream VI, Adam Driver’s dinosaur-hunting movie, 65, will now reach theatres a week later on March 17, 2023. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Star Wars: Ahsoka

According to a new report from The Bespin Bulletin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is attached to play Hera Syndulla from Star Wars: Rebels in the upcoming Ahsoka series at Disney+.

Yellowjackets

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Lauren Ambrose as the adult Van in season two of Yellowjackets.

Photo: Showtime

Star Wars: Andor

Speaking with Perri Nemiroff at the Critic’s Choice Awards, Diego Luna discussed the impossibility of continuing a Rogue One prequel series when each season takes “three [to] four years” to make.

We didn’t want this to end up being an animated series. I am who I am, and Tony Gilroy has to be the writer of this. We cannot be doing this for 10 years. Basically, the first season took four years. The second will take a little less, but he has to write 12 episodes. Then we have to go [into] pre-production. That normally takes six to eight months to build these places and to start with the whole process of designing, casting. Then the execution is another seven [to] eight months, and then post-production starts. That’s not easy either. So it’s a long journey. Each season takes three [to] four years of my life and of Tony Gilroy’s life. It’s not possible, but you know what? It’s not because of us. It’s because of Rogue One. I mean, I also have to look close enough to Rogue One. Can you imagine me in 10 years pretending to be the [character] I was 20 years ago? Just impossible. I mean, sadly there’s no machines or CGI that can do it.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Bloody-Disgusting has four new new images from The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spinoff, Dead City.

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

Doom Patrol

Finally, the Doom Patrol are magically de-aged in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Youth Patrol.”

