New Acolyte Set Pictures Tease the High Republic’s Live-Action Debut

A party gathers to venture forth in the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves poster. Get a look at Syfy’s mysterious new space series The Ark. The Flash teases the beginning of the end. Plus, new footage from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Spoilers get!

Wicked

Variety reports Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of Wicked as Madame Morrible, “the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.”

Saw 10

Deadline reports Shawnee Smith is in talks to reprise her role as Amanda Young in Saw 10. The outlet additionally reports Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

Unhinged

According to Bloody-Disgusting, a second remake of the 1982 slasher film, Unhinged, is now in development from Winnie the Pooh: Bloody and Honey producer Scott Jeffrey. In a press release, Jeffrey promised the new take will remain “very close” to the original film about a group of concert-bound students taking refuge in a spooky house, “but sprinkled in a modern setting” with an additional “shocking twist.” Ella Starbuck, Betsy-Blue English, Sian Altman, Toby Wynn-Davies, and Chloe Kar are attached to star. Click here for thetrailer to the 1982 original and then here for the 2017 version.

Scream 6

In conversation with Collider, Melissa Barrera stated Scream 6 is “potentially a hundred times gorier” than 2022’s Scream.

There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. They always just wanted more. ‘More blood spritz’ was the saying because they would just always want more. With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, ‘We’re going all out.’ It’s potentially a hundred times gorier.

Knock at the Cabin

M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin has been rated “R” for “violence and language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves has a new poster.

Skinamarink

Shudder and IFC Midnight have released a new trailer for Skinamrink, the minimalist horror movie best described as a cross between Michael Zen’s Wavelength and the second season of Channel Zero.

Jethica

A woman takes road a trip in an attempt to put distance between herself and an undead stalker in the trailer for Jethica, a modern interpretation of Lucille Fletcher’s The Hitch-Hiker.

The Amazing Maurice

A sarcastic orange cat’s get-rich-quick scheme is unravelled at both ends in the trailer for The Amazing Maurice, an adaptation of the book by Terry Pratchett starring Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, David Thewlis, Joe Sugg, Ariyon Bakare, Rob Brydon, and Hugh Bonneville.

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots gets a death sentence from his veterinarian, pretends he’s a dog, and meets Florence Pugh in three clips from The Last Wish.

Foundation

According to Spoiler TV, Foundation has been “quietly renewed” for a third season at Apple TV+.

The Flash

Spoiler TV also has titles for the first five episodes of The Flash’s ninth and final season, although it’s a touch more likely that episode three is actually titled “Rogues of War.”

Episode 9.01 – Wednesday Ever After Episode 9.02 – Hear No Evil Episode 9.03 – Rouges of War Episode 9.04 – Mask of the Red Death, Part One Episode 9.05 – Mask of the Red Death, Part Two

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Photos of Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae, Dean-Charles Chapman, an unidentified Zabrak, and a Wookiee — the latter of which could potentially be a Jedi, given the coloration of their robes — on the set of Star Wars: The Acolyte have appeared online.

The first pictures of Lee Jung-jae on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



(@DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/4ozEKcQoYy — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) December 8, 2022

A picture of Dafne Keen on the set of Star Wars' 'The Acolyte'!



(Source: @DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/xNB1ewJ4gX — Star Wars Focus (@TheSWFocus) December 8, 2022

A Zabrak-looking character on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



(@DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/lTy608pzyj — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) December 8, 2022

Dean-Charles Chapman on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



(@DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/JGJR4IeVmH — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) December 8, 2022

🚨🚨🚨



Um Wookie foi visto no set de 'The Acolyte'!



Via: @DailyMail pic.twitter.com/TZQ2WN35JK — Portal Star Wars (@PortaIStarWars) December 8, 2022

The Last of Us

HBO Max has also released another poster for The Last of Us.

When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light.#TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/1NUP3FPA2i — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) December 8, 2022

Koala Man

Spoiler TV has our first look at Hulu’s new animated series Koala Man. More at the link.

The Ark

Spoiler TV also has a few new photos from Syfy’s The Ark. Click through to see the rest.

Hello Tomorrow!

We also have our first look at Hello Tomorrow!, a “retro-futurist dramedy” starring Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria, and Allison Pill, about a company that sells lunar timeshares.

First look at our new Apple TV+ original series “Hello Tomorrow!,” starring Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup. The retro-future dramedy debuts on February 17, 2023 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday on Apple TV+. #HelloTomorrow pic.twitter.com/NsZOtNoi3y — Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) December 8, 2022

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol must prevent “the impending arse-pocalypse” in a new “this season on…” trailer for season four.

Sonic Prime

Finally, Sonic meets an incarnation of Tails from a much darker timeline in a new clip from Sonic Prime.

