Here Are 10 Movies on Netflix With ‘Christmas’ in Their Title

It’s the holiday season and you know what that means? We’re all looking for recommendations on what to watch. Netflix loves a good cheesy, awful Christmas movie as much as the next guy, apparently, and they’re not even being subtle about it.

Traditional Christmas movies aren’t our thing. We much prefer ones that have some sort of sci-fi, action, horror element to them, ones that are more cult-classic movies that allude to Christmas, rather than being about Christmas. But alas, you, dear reader, might be looking for something less good to please the rest of your family. We’ve got you.

Here are 10 movies on Netflix that have ‘Christmas’ in their title (we figured this was the easiest way to weed through all of the Christmas movies). All synopses are provided by Rotton Tomatoes because we have not seen any of these, nor do we recommend any of these.

10 Christmas movies on Netflix

1. Falling for Christmas

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Genre: Holiday, Romance, Comedy | Runtime: 1h 33m | Tomatometer score: 61%

2. Christmas Inheritance

Before ambitious heiress Ellen Langford can inherit her father’s business, she must deliver a special Christmas card to her dad’s former partner in Snow Falls. When a snowstorm strands her at the town inn, she discovers the true gift of Christmas.

Genre: Holiday, Romance | Runtime: 1h 44m | Tomatometer score: 43%

3. The Knight Before Christmas

A medieval knight is transported to the present day, where he falls for a high school science teacher who’s disillusioned by love.

Genre: Holiday, Romance | Runtime: 1h 33m | Tomatometer score: 67%

4. Too Close for Christmas

A woman’s feelings start to change when she reluctantly spends Christmas with the man responsible for ending her last relationship.

Genre: Holiday, Romance | Runtime: 1h 28m | no score for this one

5. A Castle for Christmas

To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle — and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.

Genre: Holiday, Romance, Comedy | Runtime: 1h 38m | Tomatometer score: 74%

6. A Christmas Prince

Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king.

Genre: Holiday, Romance | Runtime: 1h 32m | Tomatometer score: 73%

7. A Bad Moms Christmas

Under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. As if creating the perfect holiday for their families isn’t hard enough, they’ll have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers when they come to visit.

Genre: Holiday, Comedy | Runtime: 1h 44m | Tomatometer score: 32%

8. Christmas Catch

Detective Mackenzie Bennett is hot on the trail of Carson, a suspected diamond thief, and goes under cover to catch him in the act. While working, Mack not only falls for Carson but begins to suspect that he’s been framed.

Genre: Holiday, Romance | Runtime: 1h 30m | no score for this one

9. A Very Country Christmas

A busy single parent is unaware that the handsome man she just met is actually a country superstar who is trying to escape the chaos of fame.

Genre: Holiday, Romance, Music | Runtime: 1h 30m | no score for this one

10. A Christmas Gift From Bob

Christmas gifts come in all shapes and sizes. For James (Luke Treadaway), a struggling street musician, a very special one arrives in the form of Bob, a strong-willed stray cat who wanders into James’s tiny flat. Bob enriches James’s life, giving him companionship, purpose, and a large, new audience. When Animal Welfare officers threaten to take Bob, the local community rallies to help James and Bob — sparking a journey that takes the pair to places they never imagined in this heartwarming, spirit-lifting movie for the whole family.

Genre: Holiday, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 1h 32m | Tomatometer score: 79%

Happy holidays!

This article has been updated since it was first published.