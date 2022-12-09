NASA Wants Self-Care Products Designed Specifically for Astronauts

Getting into space is only half the battle — the other half is keeping yourself clean. Colgate-Palmolive Company announced this week that the company has signed the Space Act Agreement with NASA to research new ways to keep astronauts clean in space.

The Space Act Agreement opens a relationship between the pharmaceutical company and NASA to research new ways to keep astronauts clean while in space, whether those astronauts are in low Earth orbit or on a long-duration mission. What’s more, this agreement will see the testing of Colgate-Palmolive solutions on the International Space Station itself. The company said in a press release that it was interested in studying oral care and skin care products that require less water and sustainable packaging that can survive the trip to space.

“We’re thrilled about this relationship with NASA,” said Colgate’s Chief Technology Officer Stephan Habif in a press release. “I’m excited to see how the understanding of the peculiar conditions of space travel can yield impactful insights and solutions for all people to have a healthier future — whether they’re travelling to space or going about their day right here on Earth.”

Former astronaut Cady Coleman is serving as a strategic advisor to Colgate-Palmolive under the agreement, a position in which she will share her perspective as a spacefarer with over 180 days in space. Coleman said in the press release: “The International Space Station is our testing ground for future missions to the Moon and Mars, and provides an important opportunity to understand how we can optimise crew health and performance in microgravity.”

Colgate-Palmolive did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment on when, exactly, the company was planning on utilising the ISS — especially since the station is scheduled to be decommissioned toward the end of the decade.

