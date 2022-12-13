The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Massive Winter Storm Sweeps Across the U.S.

Kevin Hurler

Kevin Hurler

Published 3 hours ago: December 14, 2022 at 9:45 am -
Filed to:2018e2809319northamericanwinter
blizzardsbrandonmillerdisaster2caccidentglobalstormactivityicestormsmeteorologynationalweatherservicenor27easterssevereweatherstormsweather
Massive Winter Storm Sweeps Across the U.S.
The National Weather Service predicted blizzard conditions in the northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest, with severe storms in the southeastern U.S. (Graphic: DOC/NOAA/NWS/NCEP/Weather Prediction Centre)

A large winter storm hit the western U.S. this weekend and is expected to continue its icy tirade across the rest of the nation, bringing blizzards, tornadoes, and flooding along with it.

Around 15 million people were under winter weather advisories as of Tuesday, Axios reported. These warnings specifically include heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions in the north-Central plains and Upper Midwest, with severe weather — including possible flash flooding, thunderstorms, and rain — in the Lower Mississippi Valley, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. The warnings are active until Wednesday morning, and the storm is showing no signs of slowing down.

“This winter storm is a true coast-to-coast, top-to-bottom impact that will be felt by every person in the country at some point this week,” said meteorologist Brandon Miller to CNN.

The storm is likely to strengthen as it migrates eastward, and it could dump a foot of snow in the Rocky Mountains tonight. Wind gusts are expected to hit an area from Wyoming to Colorado, with wind speeds maxing out at 97 km per hour (96 kilometers per hour), which, coupled with intense snowfall, could lead to whiteout conditions.

Meanwhile, in Southern states including Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi, strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are possible from this afternoon into tomorrow morning, according to NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Centre.

NWS says that heavy snow or freezing rain will blanket the Lower Great Lakes, Central Appalachians, and northern Mid-Atlantic as soon as Thursday.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled or delayed this week, The Hill reports, a headache that is likely to continue as the system moves east.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.