Lionel Messi Beats the Instagram Egg

As the World Cup comes to a close, Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi took home more than just the titular trophy. Messi’s Instagram post celebrating the team’s win is now the most-liked Instagram post in history.

“I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it…” Messi wrote in the caption, which was machine-translated from Spanish by Gizmodo. “Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do.”

The post has well over 69 million likes at the time of writing this article, crowning it the most-liked photo in Instagram history. With 406 million followers, Lionel Messi is also the third most followed Instagram account (behind the platform’s own account and fellow footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively). Now that Messi holds the title of most-liked post on the social media platform, he has taken the title away from the previously most-liked post, which was a stock photo of an egg. Yes, an egg.

World Record Egg rose to prominence on January 4, 2019, when the account posted a stock image of an egg to Instagram in a bid to beat Kylie Jenner’s world record as the most-liked Instagram post — at that time, Jenner’s post was the most-liked with 18 million likes. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” the egg’s caption read. “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

The image of the egg broke Jenner’s record a little over a week after posting its self-portrait, according to an article from Engadget at the time. The egg did not immediately reply to Gizmodo’s request for comment.