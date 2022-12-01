LastPass’ August ‘Security Incident’ Worse Than It First Thought

LastPass, a popular password management service used by many to achieve cybersecurity nirvana, in August confirmed some of its internal source code had been stolen in a ‘security incident’.

LastPass at the time assured users of its service that no ‘master passwords’ had been compromised, because they “never store or have knowledge of your master password”. Vault data, it said, was also safe.

In a blog post announcing the security incident, LastPass said it detected some “unusual activity” within portions of its development environment.

“After initiating an immediate investigation, we have seen no evidence that this incident involved any access to customer data or encrypted password vaults,” it said.

The company had determined, however, that an unauthorised party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information.

In response to the incident, it deployed containment and mitigation measures, and engaged an external cybersecurity and forensics firm to help with analysis.

Today, LastPass has updated the status of this cyber incident.

“We recently detected unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service, which is currently shared by both LastPass and its affiliate, GoTo. We immediately launched an investigation, engaged Mandiant, a leading security firm, and alerted law enforcement,” it wrote.

“We have determined that an unauthorised party, using information obtained in the August 2022 incident, was able to gain access to certain elements of our customers’ information.”

LastPass said customer passwords “remain safely encrypted due to LastPass’s Zero Knowledge architecture”.

“We are working diligently to understand the scope of the incident and identify what specific information has been accessed. In the meantime, we can confirm that LastPass products and services remain fully functional,” LastPass added.

Password managers — which are handy tools to store all your web credentials in one centralised, supposedly secure, location — have been known to have serious security vulnerabilities, the likes of which could hypothetically lead to hacking incidents. LastPass has had its fair share of these issues. If you cast your mind back a year ago, LastPass users were receiving emails from the company warning them of suspicious login attempts that were utilising their master password.

Obviously, this recent incident is not related to that, but a little bit of history never hurt anyone, especially when you’re trusting a third-party with protecting your personal information.

This article has been updated since it was first published.