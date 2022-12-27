Knock at the Cabin’s New Trailer Raises the Apocalyptic Stakes

When the first trailer for M.Night Shayamalan’s next horror flick, Knock at the Cabin, arrived, it looked mostly like a vacation-home-invasion movie where the invaders were played by people like Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint and were possibly cultists. That may still be the case, but this new trailer reveals there’s a lot more going on, and it’s pure Shyamalan.

Watch it first:

Yep, somehow, it appears that the world will end unless one of the cabin’s three occupants is killed by the others, a totally ludicrous premise given somewhat more weight by the footage of the ongoing apocalypse and a plane falling out of the sky above the cabin. It feels like such an M. Night Shyamalan idea that I was shocked to discover this is actually based on a novel titled The Cabin at the End of the World (a much better name, frankly) by Paul Tremblay, which was apparently very well-received, winning the Bram Stoker Award in 2019. Will it translate to the screen? Boy, I sure don’t know, because this looks at least as goofy as it does scary, and at the end of the day it’s also a Shyamalan film. That doesn’t mean it might not be a fun watch, though.

Knock at the Cabin will knock on theatre doors on February 3.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.