Kids vs. Aliens’ Trailer Sounds Its Battle Cry: ‘F*ck Space!’

Director Jason Eisener is clearly a fan of to-the-point titles; previously, he made Hobo With a Shotgun, about a hobo (Rutger Hauer) toting a you-know-what, and his latest has a similarly literal title: Kids vs. Aliens. A Fantastic Fest selection earlier this year, the film will soon be in theatres — with a new trailer that gives you a good glimpse of what looks like a very fun, nerdy, and energetic alien-invasion flick.

Here’s the official synopsis: “All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.” You can tell how everyone feels about this extraterrestrial inconvenience by the one-liner in the trailer that’s also movie’s tagline in the poster below.

Image: RLJE Films/Shudder

Directed by Jason Eisener (V/H/S/2, The ABCs of Death, Hobo with a Shotgun) and co-written by Eisener and John Davies and Eisener, Kids vs. Aliens stars Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, and Ben Tector.

Kids vs. Aliens hits theatres, on demand, and digital on January 20.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.