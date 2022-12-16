James Gunn Teases His DC and Marvel Plans

Fear Street

According to a report from Above the Line, Chloe Okuno (Watcher) is attached to direct a new Fear Street movie at Netflix produced by Chernin Entertainment.

Twisters

Deadline reports Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) has been hired to direct the Twister sequel, Twisters, for Universal and Amblin.

The Skulleton

Deadline also reports Shawnee Smith, Bruce Dern, Tyrese Gibson, Taryn Manning, Damian Maffei, Drew Moerlein, Alexander James Rodriguez, Jaime Zevallos, James Gaudioso, and Anthony Gaudioso are attached to star in The Skulleton, a metatextual horror movie from director Ante Novakovic. Based on a script by Anthony and James Gaudioso, the story follows Moira Cole (Smith) who “attempts to move on with her shattered life after the brutal murder of her friends and family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin, Lee Morris. Living a quiet suburban life with her deeply affected two adult sons, Moira is constantly reminded of her past, which is strewn across the screen every October, having been optioned into a popular movie franchise.”

Party & Prey

Meanwhile, Patrick Brice (Creep) is attached to direct Party & Prey, “a social horror-thriller with a bold genre twist” based on the graphic novel by Steve Orlando and Steve Foxe. Adapted for the screen by Rob Forman (iZombie), the story follows Alan, “a wealthy, older gay man who meets a confident and attractive young man named Scott at a nightclub. Their chemistry leads them to end up at Alan’s house, where the men’s dark secrets are laid bare and they have a night together neither of them expected.” [Deadline]

Killing It

Deadline also has word Bridget Stokes and Robin Thede of A Black Lady Sketch Show will re-team to write and direct Killing It, a zombie horror-comedy at Amazon in which “four best friends attempt to redeem their college reputations by travelling to the SpelHouse homecoming. Their quest for vindication becomes a fight for survival when a zombie apocalypse begins to terrorize the country.”

The Exorcist

According to Deadline, filming on David Gordon Green’s Exorcist reboot has temporarily ceased in light of “an unspecified health issue” involving actor Leslie Odom Jr. Thankfully, production is expected to resume this January.

The DCU

In response to a fan on Twitter, James Gunn promised Batman remains “a big part of The DCU,” even with the existence of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattison’s take on the character.

He's a big part of the DCU. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn also stated Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 will have “the biggest stakes” of the franchise so far.

This is the big one. This is where things really happen. This is where we get to know the truth about who these characters are, and we face the biggest stakes.

Yellowjackets

Deadline reports Yellowjackets has already been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere on March 26.

Mere Mortals

Apple TV+ has ordered Mere Mortals, an eight-episode Mythic Quest spinoff series exploring “the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game.” [Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart dished on Picard’s relationship with Dr. Beverly Crusher during a recent interview with Den of Geek.

Well, there was a lot of personal tension that was always there. Jean-Luc always admired her, and she, him, in equal measure. But there have always been issues in the past where Picard thought maybe she wasn’t behaving appropriately. And, of course, there had been the makings of a romance, which didn’t seem that it was going to work out. But [this season], we learn that life-changing things have actually happened for Beverly Crusher and Jean-Luc Picard. His fury about the way in which Beverly has lived with this unexpected event led to some of the most interesting scenes that I played. The scenes I have with Gates in season three are among my favourites because they were emotionally naked, both of them…and vulnerable. I don’t think we’d ever seen both of them at the same time at that stage.

Superman & Lois

Spoiler TV has two photos from “Closer,” the third season premiere of Superman & Lois airing March 14 at 8:00pm ET on The CW.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Doom Patrol

Finally, Madeline Zima debuts as Space Case in the trailer for next week’s episode of Doom Patrol.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.