Here Are the Internet Plans the Team at Gizmodo Australia Use

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for a new NBN plan, it can be a little overwhelming. There are countless providers to pick from, and even more plans. If you need a leg up, we’ve rounded up the plans we’re using and why.

The internet plans the team at Gizmodo Australia use

Aussie Broadband Home Fast & Superloop Home Fast

Superloop 100/20 in the winter, Aussie Broadband 100/20 in the summer. I tend to switch between providers regularly to get the best value and tap into six-month discounts.

As for the speeds, I love being able to download a 40GB game in less than two hours. It makes modern game updates a breeze and these plans are definitely my preferred choice when games like Call of Duty and Fortnite have updates upwards of 30GB regularly – Zachariah Kelly

Vodafone Essential+

I use Vodafone Essential+ NBN (50Mbps). It’s a little unreliable in the Inner West during peak times, but when I was further west, it was perfect and without fault in the 3 years I had it. I can’t change, though, as I got it dirt cheap and they haven’t boosted me up by the $15 more a month I should pay (and comparable services are $10-$20 more a month) – Asha Barbaschow

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Premium

I use Telstra NBN, it’s consistent and fast, costs me about $120 per month but that also includes my Binge subscription – Matt Hopkins

You can currently get this plan for just $1 for the first month if you sign up before December 19. The plan is contract-free, so you can always leave before the second month if you don’t think it’s right for you. You’ll just need to return your modem to avoid paying a hardware fee.

Aussie Broadband NBN Home Ultrafast

Me and my housemates are using Aussie Broadband’s ~$150 a month plan because we split it 4 ways so we can afford to splash out. We’re also pretty sure that we’re not seeing the benefits of all that bandwidth though so we might try a cheaper plan for a month or two and see if we notice. any difference. Aussie Broadband have been super helpful and are pretty happy for us to try out different plans without any extra paperwork etc – Mateus Brandao

TPG NBN 12

I’ve been with TPG for about five years now and have always stuck by their NBN12 plan. It’s $64.99 a month, but only offers speeds up to 12Mbps. While it’s very slow to download any games, it serves me and my partner perfectly. It’s always been consistent for us, rarely drops out and the rate has only recently gone up for the first time in five years (but only by $5). I can’t complain! – Bella Noyes

Best Mates NBN

I’m using NBN 50 from MATE. I got a combo deal on my phone and NBN plan. It’s not the greatest connection – pretty inconsistent at times, honestly – but it’s only $59 per month so I haven’t moved yet – Steph Nuzzo

Leaptel Full Throttle

I’m with Leaptel on the LBNCo plans offered in our apartment block. It’s $79.95 a month and pretty good, but sometimes there’s brief outages that they alert us about beforehand – Alicia Vrajlal

Telstra 5G home internet

I ditched the NBN for Telstra 5G home internet about a year ago, and I’ve been using it ever since. The speeds can be a little inconsistent at times – some days I’ll get 400Mbps or more during the day, while others I’ll get under 100Mbps. At the same time, it’s far better value than an NBN 250 or NBN 100 plan. There’s a 1TB data cap, but I’ve never gone over – Alex Choros

There you have it, the internet plans the team at Gizmodo Australia use.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.