In Bad Batch Season 2’s New Trailer, Peace Was Never An Option

The Bad Batch, is ready to come back, and now the team behind Star Wars’ Clone Wars spinoff has a new mission: fight back against the Empire instead of merely survive it.

Lucasfilm has dropped a new trailer for the second season of the spiritual Clone Wars sequel, set during the early years post-Revenge of the Sith. As the galaxy adapts to the rule of Emperor Palpatine, our titular heroes — a band of genetically-enhanced former Clone Commandos, all voiced by Clone Wars stalwart Dee Bradley Baker — and their young ward Omega (Michelle Ang) now find themselves navigating the struggle of making their own choices in a galaxy where order is derived from the absence of that choice.

The show was created by Dave Filoni, and Jennifer Corbett acts as the lead writer. The sixteen-episode first season featured a number of cameos from across the Star Wars universe, including Fennec Shand, Saw Gerrera, Cad Bane, and Hera Syndulla, really enmeshing the Batch into the lore of this era of the Star Wars universe that nobody seems willing to let go of.

The sixteen-episode second season will air on Disney+ January 4 through April 12, 2023. The first season of The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+ now.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.