Huawei Made a Smartwatch That Pops Open to Reveal a Pair of Wireless Earbuds Inside

It looks like the type of device you’d stumble across while shopping for gadgets from an aeroplane magazine, but the Huawei Watch Buds are very real, turning a smartwatch into a charging case for wireless earbuds that are accessible by lifting up the screen.

According to The Register, Huawei first revealed its Swiss Army Knife of wearables with a teaser video shared through the Chinese social media platform Weibo on November 29, with the promise of a full reveal today. However, just a day later, the company followed up with another post on Weibo stating that, “Huawei’s winter full-scene new product launch conference originally scheduled for December 2 will be postponed,” but with no explanation as to why, and no details about a new release date. Some have speculated the delays could be Covid-related, but it could also be that Huawei simply didn’t want to steal the spotlight from the first trailer for Cocaine Bear, released earlier this week.

As a result, we don’t have any technical details on the Huawei Watch Buds, which is unfortunate because we have a lot of questions about battery life (given smartwatches already struggle in that department), and a pair of wireless buds charging inside is another source of power drain.

We also have no idea what these will cost, but a video on YouTube does provide a brief hands-on with the device, which is reminiscent of last year’s Huawei Watch 3, but a bit thicker to accommodate the earbuds inside. We hope it’ll also come with a larger battery, as the Watch 3 mustered just a couple of days’ use between charges. It’s not a bad idea for a smartwatch, especially given how easy it is to lose wireless earbuds and their charging cases, but usually when a device tries to do too many things at the same time, it ends up doing none of them well.