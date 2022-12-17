Where to Watch All of Henry Cavill’s Superman Movies

Many actors have taken on the crimson cape of the legendary DC comic book superhero, Superman. One of the best is no doubt Henry Cavill, and while recent reports had us hoping the actor would be suiting up once again for more Superman movies, it seems our hopes have been dashed.

After Henry Cavill appeared in the post-credits of Black Adam, sporting the iconic Superman ‘S’, it seemed like the actor was back as the golden boy of the DCU. Until recently, when James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as the new heads of the DC universe and revealed that their plans for Superman did not involve Cavill’s return. Cavill later took to Instagram to confirm the news.

It’s disappointing news all around, particularly for Cavill who has now lost not one but two of his most iconic roles to date.

Still, Henry Cavill was Superman once and while his superhero movies weren’t the most critically acclaimed we do have the chance to watch them forever, thanks to streaming.

If you want to re-experience the Henry Cavill era of Superman movies, here’s where you can find them.

Where to watch Henry Cavill’s Superman movies in Australia

To date, Cavill has suited up as Superman in five different DC films. This is where you can stream them in Australia:

Man of Steel (2013) – Binge or Stan

– Binge or Stan Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – Paramount+

– Paramount+ Justice League (2017) – Netflix, Binge, or Stan

– Netflix, Binge, or Stan Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) – Binge

– Binge Black Adam (2022) – Rent or buy on digital platforms

If you can’t get enough of Superman, here’s where you can find all the hero’s movies on local streaming services. And if you’re wondering roughly how long an entire DCU rewatch will take you, we’ve done the math.

Here’s hoping Henry gets to star in a Warhammer movie now. It’s what he deserves.