The News Of Tomorrow, Today

HBO’s Comedy About Superhero Movies Grabs Some Supervillains for Its Cast

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Published 2 hours ago: December 18, 2022 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:adefope
armandoiannuccibaronzemobarrybillymagnussenbruhlcaptainamerica3acivilwardanielbrc3bchldarrengoldsteinentertainment2ccultureericbrc3bchlfictionfictionalcharactersfictionalpeoplehboisaacpowelljamescameronjessicahynesjonbrownlokilollyadefopepatgoldsteinpetergrantpeterpowellrichardegrantsammendesstephhynessteverogersw1axanderrice
HBO’s Comedy About Superhero Movies Grabs Some Supervillains for Its Cast
Image: Marvel Studios

Beyond prestige genre dramas, HBO also has some pretty funny comedies under its belt like Barry and Insecure. The next comedy in the works at the network is The Franchise, which will focus on a group of crew members who work together on the set of a popular superhero movie franchise.

Created by 1917’s Sam Mendes and Avenue 5’s Armando Iannucci, and with Succession writer Jon Brown as showrunner, the upcoming series recently landed a pair of recurring guest stars in Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl, both of whom have a history with being baddies. Grant played the older evil Loki in Loki last year (plus X-Men villain Xander Rice in 2017’s Logan), and Brühl has been scheming and serving looks in the MCU as Baron Zemo since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. (Zemo, at least at time of writing, isn’t yet confirmed for the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, based on a team that his comics incarnation usually headlines.) Hopefully, that repeated real world experience allows the two really stretch their comedic chops.

The show also picked up five series regulars in Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), Jessica Hynes (W1A), Isaac Powell (West Side Story), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), and Darren Goldstein (Ozark). No secondary details were given about any of the cast’s characters, beyond their names: Adam (Magnussen), Steph (Hynes), Peter (Powell), Dag (Adeforpe) Pat (Goldstein), a second Peter (Grant), and Eric (Brühl).

With how superheroes have become the defining moment in pop culture for the last 10 or 20 years, it’s not like The Franchise will be lacking in material to mine for its comedy. HBO’s track record with comedies is generally strong, so hopefully The Franchise doesn’t become a one-and-done when it eventually premieres on the network in the near future.

[via Deadline]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.