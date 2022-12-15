All Ape, No Bored: Google is Bringing in Gorillaz for an AR Performance

Google and Gorillaz are teaming up to perform a new song using augmented reality in Picadilly Circus, Times Square and your house.

Before vtubers and Hatsune Miku, and certainly before the garbage that is the metaverse, there was Gorillaz, the world’s first virtual band. Spearheaded by Damon Albarn of Blur and artist Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz has gone on several world tours and released seven albums (with an eighth on the way).

During that time, the band has performed virtual interviews and virtual concerts with “cover bands” performing the music, but now the band is teaming up with Google to produce an augmented reality-powered performance.

Right now, on Android or iOS, you can install ‘Gorillaz Presents’, a new augmented reality app developed by Nexus Studios to put a Gorillaz performance on show through your phone.

The app has been developed using Google’s newly released AR Core Geospatial API, which utilises Google Maps data to “turn cities into live canvases”, according to the blog post.

The post describes the performance as “an experience that sees the British band revolutionise the concept of a music video with a world-scale immersive performance that will allow fans to gather together to witness Gorillaz play in larger-than-life AR.”

“Band members Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel will tower over fans, playing in the midst of two of the world’s most iconic skylines.”

The virtual band will be performing a new song, Skinny Ape, as part of their new album. That sound eerily similar to ‘Bored Ape’ which entailed a… more embarrassing virtual performance earlier this year, but I’m holding out that Gorillaz will pull off a more creative show. Plastic Beach is my favourite album of all time so I’m very keen on this.

Times Square, New York (December 17) and Picadilly Circus, London (December 18) are being planned for special performances utilising the AR technology, however, more experiences are being planned, including an in-home tabletop version.

Android users will also receive “exclusive imagery” of the event “so they can relive the action anywhere”.

Experiences will be planned up until June 2023. I’m holding out for a World Square performance in Sydney.