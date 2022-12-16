Laptops, Phones and PS5s: Gizmodo Australia’s Favourite Tech Gadgets of 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s that time of the year again; it’s time for Gizmodo Australia to reveal its favourite tech gadgets of 2022.

We had an absolute ball this year. From modular laptops to AC controllers to finally getting a PS5, the team at Gizmodo Australia tried out a lot of tech in 2022. But only so many products can be our favourites.

So, without putting it off any longer, Here are our favourite tech gadgets from this year. If you’re interested in what we loved in 2021, head over here.

The Framework laptop and the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Picked by Zachariah Kelly (me)

Could it have been anything else? The Framework laptop is a masterfully designed piece of technology, offering uncompromised customisation and modularity in a very powerful package. I raved about it during my review, and having continued to use it since, I can’t get enough of it. If you’re shopping for a new laptop in 2022, I can’t recommend the Framework enough. It’s a brilliant computer in every way and is my favourite tech gadget of 2022.

You can pick up the 2022 Framework laptop from the Framework website, starting at RRP $1,279.

Other than the Framework, I would like to pay tribute to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Asha, my humble editor, has convinced me. I am now a big phone user, after years of preferring smaller phones (Editor’s note – GOTT’IM). The Pixel 7 Pro couldn’t be beaten by any Android alternatives this year, and was instrumental in my migration away from the iPhone. The Pixel 6a also deserves some love here, but I can’t get enough of the specs in the Pixel 7 Pro.

You can pick up the Google Pixel 7 Pro from the Google Store, starting at RRP $1,299.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Picked by Asha Barbaschow

I have to repeat myself from last year. This year, I was again blown away by the top-tier phones from both Google and Apple. Daily, I use the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro – I get different things out of both of them and I would love nothing more than a hybrid of the two. Across both models, the camera system is exceptional and the smarts courtesy of both Siri and the Google Assistant continually impress me.

You can pick up the iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple, starting at RRP $1,899.

You can pick up the Google Pixel 7 Pro from the Google Store, starting at RRP $1,299.

The GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition

Picked by Melissa Matheson

The new GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition won me over. I took it to Noumea and not only did it perform well underwater (with the extra casing), it was compact enough to fit in a small handbag. The light attachment, improved audio and ease of getting the photos from the camera to your phone on the go, make all the difference.

You can pick up the GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition from GoPro, starting at RRP $834.

The 2022 AirPods Pro

Picked by Stephanie Nuzzo

I’d have to say the 2022 AirPods Pro. Though the noise-cancelling function sort of made me feel like I was stuck in a vacuum, the sound quality and the comfort of the fit really blew me away. Also, once you experience Adaptive Transparency Mode (which lowers environmental sounds without completely cutting it all out), it’s hard to go back to anything else.

You can pick up the 2022 AirPods Pro from Apple, starting at RRP $399.

The Tado AC Smart Controller

Picked by David Smith

I love my little Tado Smart AC Controller. Sticks on the wall, attaches to my Wi-Fi network, and connects to any standard home air conditioning unit via the same RF as the remote control. You can now control your aircon unit remotely, and use Tado’s scheduling program to cool or heat your room/s at specific times throughout the day and night. It comes with a range of sensors to help you save power: geofencing lets my phone tell Tado when I’ve left the house and, if I’ve left the aircon running, turns it off. Tado can also detect when a door or window has been left open, and turns the aircon off. I love this little guy.

You can pick up the Tado AC Smart Controller from Amazon, starting at RRP $144.

The AirPods Max

Picked by Ky Stewart

I’d have to say my favourite gadget this year would be the AirPods Max. I know that’s probably a snobby thing to say but I’m simply obsessed. The colour, sleek design and style appease my aesthetic eye and the noise cancelling is immaculate. Although the price tag is less than ideal, it’s a top-range headphone that packs a real punch. It’s also super comfy and lighter than a lot of other headphones I’ve used in the past.

You can pick up the AirPods Max from Apple, starting at RRP $899.

Loupedeck Live S

Picked by Ruby Innes

My favourite gadget this year has to be the Loupedeck Live S. I’m not only a lazy bugger that would love to be able to do everything with tiny movement, but I’m also a huge fan of a comedic soundboard. Linking my go-to tabs up to the Loupedeck’s hotkeys as well as funny soundclips makes for an enriching and hilarious experience.

You can pick up the Loupedeck Live S from JB Hi-Fi, starting at RRP $379.

The PlayStation 5

Picked by Lauren Rouse

I love my PS5. This year I’ve not only been using it to play the latest games but it’s also become my streaming hub for watching movies and series at home. I also recently discovered the remote play function which is very dangerous for me going on holidays now.

You can pick up the PlayStation 5 from EB Games, starting at RRP $799.