While We Mourn Henry Cavill and Wonder Woman, Here’s Every Other DC Show and Film Still in the Works

With Henry Cavill’s Superman sequel cancelled (and with Wonder Woman 3 cancelled), keeping track of the DC Comics TV shows and films currently in the works is getting a bit confusing.

Never fear, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your definitive list of every DC film and TV show currently being made, confirmed to be still in the works at the time of writing. Release dates are, of course, subject to change, so be prepared for that.

Every DC Comics movie in the works

We’ll start with upcoming DC films in order of release date, followed by TV shows, including those ongoing and in the works. Here’s some sizzle-reel for some upcoming projects (and The Batman).

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

A sequel to Shazam!, featuring the titular superhero and his sibling superheroes, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is set to feature Kalypso and Hespera as the villains, two antagonists from the DC comics (it’ll also be set in the DCEU). This time around, the kids will of course be a bit older, which could mean some mature themes, but hopefully, it retains the charm of the first film. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods hits theatres on March 17, 2023.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

The sequel to Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the king of Atlantis, the story of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom hasn’t been teased out all that much. Supposedly Aquaman will wear a blue suit and Black Manta will return, but that’s as much as we know, really. It’ll be set in the DCEU and will be directed by James Wan. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is coming on December 25, 2023.

The Flash

Next up is The Flash, which seems to look a bit like an adaption of Flashpoint, one of the best DC comics series’ featuring The Flash. Starring Michael Keaton as his incarnation of Batman, along with a new version of Supergirl, we can expect to see The Flash before the end of 2023. It’ll be set in the DCEU, featuring Ezra Miller as the fastest man alive, although we expect it to cross many universes. It’ll be directed by Andrés Muschietti. Expect to see The Flash on June 16, 2023.

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle? Look, I didn’t know they were even doing a Blue Beetle movie until I started researching this article, but what you need to know is that he’s one of DC’s lesser-known heroes with powers like flight, enhanced strength and weapon production, kind of like Iron Man’s nanotech suit (if you do know of him outside of the DC comics, it’s probably from Injustice 2). Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and it’ll be set in the DCEU. It’s also expected that Susan Sarandon will play the villain. Blue Beetle is slated to open in theatres on August 17, 2023.

Joker: Folie à Deux

The sequel to Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux is set to star Lady Gaga, with Todd Philips returning to direct. A release date for Joker: Folie à Deux is currently expected for October 4, 2024.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Black Canary

While we haven’t heard about the Black Canary movie in some time, it hasn’t been formally cancelled. Last year, it was reported that the Black Canary movie was a spinoff to the Birds of Prey film, which in itself was a spinoff story from Suicide Squad and the Batman-wing of DC films. It’ll star Jurnee Smollett as Black Canary, who played the same role in Birds of Prey. A release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Constantine 2

A sequel to the 2005 film Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role of the fan favourite DC magician, has been announced. This means that JJ Abrams’ Constantine series is in limbo.

A Superman movie with a new Superman

While Henry Cavill will not be returning to the role, the next Superman movie has been confirmed as a movie about a younger Superman, written by James Gunn.

Every upcoming DC TV shows

Below you’ll find some upcoming TV shows, with an idea of when you can expect them.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights will air on March 14, 2023, produced by the CW which also created The Flash (the series) and Arrow. Reportedly, it’s disconnected from other DC projects and borrows its name quite heavily from the game with the same title.

Green Lantern

As pointed out by CBR, the Green Lantern HBO Max TV series is on its way, with consultant producer Lamong Magee saying he’s just finished up another DC show for HBO Max. The Green Lantern TV series features producer Greg Berlanti (of the Arrowverse), who also co-wrote the 2011 Green Lantern movie (you know, the bad one). James Gunn has also stressed how important the series is to DC. Seth Grahame-Smith is set to be the showrunner and the show is expected to debut in 2024.

The Batman: Arkham spinoff and Penguin spinoff

Loved The Batman? Well, there are two spinoffs in the works. Though the Gotham PD show has evolved into a story about Arkham Asylum inmates, another spinoff has been confirmed, focusing on The Penguin. HBO Max has ordered a series of The Penguin spinoff starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin, with Matt Reeves producing the project. The Penguin is the working title, without a release date set.

Ongoing TV shows

The following TV shows aren’t new, but they’re ongoing, meaning they’ve either got consistent episodes coming out at the time of writing or they have a new season confirmed to be in production.